Study Abroad, Education Fair in India, 2024

New Delhi (India), April 4: Education Worldwide India 2024- Spring edition, an India and International Education Fair, opens on April 14 at the Le Meridien, Connaught Place on April 14. The Mumbai edition opens on April 16, only two days later. It is perhaps India's most sought-after education fair in 2024. Earlybird 500 registrations to this fair benefit a free entry at Radisson Hotel, Andheri, MIDC, the venue of this fair. In addition, early entrants are eligible to get many other benefits, including Free psychometric assessment, entry into a lucky draw, and free guidance on scholarships and education loans. Doors open to the expo at 11:00 am and close at 5.00 pm.

Online registrations Link – https://www.eduworldwideindia.com/biggest-education-fair-in-india-2024/

The Mumbai event, on April 16, is expected to be the only one being held in Maharashtra. Students from across the length and breadth of Maharashtra are expected to attend this event. In addition to Mumbai, the exhibition will also be showcased at the four other metros of the nation – New Delhi, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, and Chennai – one each in every state.

The exhibition will host top-notch universities from the US, UK, Canada, Europe, Russia, Armenia, Belarus, Singapore, Malaysia, and most Importantly India as well.

University Officials and Counsellors will be at hand to guide the prospective admission seekers through the procedures and laws of each attending country. Besides being an admission counselling avenue, the fair also hosts many competitions with handsome prizes for those with a winning capacity.

The fair aims at prospective undergraduate and postgraduate students, aspiring to reach elite institutions of learning. In addition to foreign universities, the fair will also host top-rated universities and institutions from India. Students aspiring to enter these institutions can also avail themselves of this opportunity. A list of the foreign and Indian institutes attending the fair comes alongside.

The venue also throws open opportunities for spot counseling and student recruitment opportunities. Networking opportunities with fellow students and professionals, information sessions, and workshops on various aspects of studying abroad, will also form part of the deliberations.

Students visiting the fair rub shoulders with officials of embassies, high commissions, consulates, and trade missions. Language schools, summer schools and eLearning platforms, training institutions for GRE, GMAT, SAT, IELTS, and TOEFL, also make it a point to participate, since it opens avenues for them.

Authorized education representatives of institutions, online education portals, and counselors have found it beneficial for them. Participants in the past editions also included education chambers, councils, and associations promoting education. The fair also draws institutions offering student loans and scholarships at easier payment terms.

Chancellors, vice-chancellors, principals and deans, working professionals looking for further education, technocrats looking for foreign training, government officials and professionals in the education ecosystem are drawn looking for opportunities to better their skills. There is a great demand for high-quality and future skills education and the collaboration potential with quality Indian education institutions.

Education Worldwide India is based on international education councils, foreign and Indian universities, colleges, and international schools. The fair is also sought after by highly rated business schools, and vocational and professional education institutes. Executive and entrepreneurial education institutes, career training course providers, and recruitment consultants have student intake agreements with the organisers. IT training providers, e-learning and distance learning specialists, education portals, and online courses, also look to the organisers for their uptake.

Global Events & Expositions Private Limited (GEEPL), the organisers of this fair, have made past editions very successful. GEEPL provides top-of-the-line facilities for students visiting the fair. www.eduworldwideindia.com

