Suba Hotels Limited Achieves Strong H1 FY26 Results; EPS Jumps 249% YoY

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], November 17: Suba Hotels Limited, one of India's leading homegrown hospitality chains with a growing international presence, announced its unaudited financial results for the half year ended September 30, 2025.

Key Financial Highlights

Management Perspective

Commenting on the performance, Mr. Mansur Mehta, Managing Director, Suba Hotels Limited, said: "We reported a strong H1 performance with Revenue growing 52%, EBITDA up 45%, and PAT increasing 58%, supported by healthy occupancy levels and improved operational efficiencies. Our profit margin expanded by 45 bps to 11.97%, and EPS grew 249%, reaffirming the resilience of our asset-light business model.

In line with our post-IPO growth strategy, we also strengthened our portfolio with two high-impact additions. Our entry into Hyderabad through a 132-room leased property in Madhapur positions us strongly in South India's leading corporate and IT hub. Similarly, the launch of Quality Inn Rama, Ayodhya, a 44-room hotel serving both pilgrims and business travellers, enhances our presence in one of India's fastest-growing tourism markets.

These developments significantly expand our geographic footprint across North and South India and reinforce our disciplined, capital-efficient approach to scaling the Suba Hotels network."

About Suba Hotels Limited

Suba Hotels Limited is one of India's largest and fastest-growing domestic hotel chains in the mid-market segment, offering a comprehensive mix of upscale, upper midscale, midscale, and economy brands. With a strong footprint across Tier 2 and Tier 3 cities, Suba has established itself through strategic market penetration, asset-light growth models, and a commitment to superior guest experiences at accessible price points.

In 2022, Suba achieved a major milestone by becoming the exclusive master franchisee of Choice Hotels in India, bringing globally recognized brands such as Comfort, Clarion, and Quality under its umbrella. This partnership positioned Suba as a key player in India's mid-market hospitality segment.

The company's growth journey has been fueled by rapid execution, distressed asset turnarounds, and international expansion, including the launch of Click Hotel in Dubai in 2024. Its flexible business modelcomprising owned, managed, revenue-share, leased, and franchised propertiesensures scalability, operational efficiency, and profitability.

As of August 31, 2025, Suba operates 90 hotels with 4,158 keys across 50+ cities, along with 40 pre-opening hotels and an additional 1,831 rooms in the pipeline. The company has achieved an impressive ~81% presence in Tier 2 and Tier 3 cities, underlining its focus on high-growth regional markets.

In FY25, the company achieved a Revenue of ₹7,924.32 lakhs, EBITDA of ₹2,327.12 lakhs with an EBITDA Margin of 29.09% and PAT of ₹1,515.14 lakhs with a PAT Margin of 18.94%.

Disclaimer

This document contains forward-looking statements, which are not historical facts and are subject to risks and uncertainties such as government actions, local developments, and technological risks. The Company is not responsible for any actions taken based on these statements and does not commit to publicly updating them to reflect future events or circumstances.

