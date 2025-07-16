Subhankar Sen Takes Over as Director (Marketing) At Bharat Petroleum Corporation Limited

NewsVoir

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 16: Bharat Petroleum Corporation Limited (BPCL), a Fortune Global 500 company and one of India's leading integrated energy companies, has announced that Shri Subhankar Sen has taken over as Director (Marketing) of the company.

Shri Sen, a veteran of BPCL with over three decades of experience, has played a pivotal role in driving strategic transformation across key business verticals. His appointment marks a significant milestone in BPCL's journey towards innovation, customer-centricity and sustainable growth.

Over the years, Shri Sen has held several critical leadership roles within the organisation. As Business Head - Retail (West), he led a major overhaul of BPCL's retail operations across fuel stations. Under his leadership, BPCL introduced new-age formats and enhanced customer engagement through digital-first initiatives. The launch of BeCafe, a modern cafe concept at fuel stations, added a fresh dimension to non-fuel retailing and enhanced the overall consumer experience.

In the lubricants business, Shri Sen played a key role in expanding the MAK Lubricants brand across India and overseas markets, including Nepal, Bangladesh, Sri Lanka, UAE, and Africa. He successfully steered the business through a strategic indigenisation initiative aligned with the Atmanirbhar Bharat mission. The introduction of the MAK Lubricants Solutions program under his leadership enabled customers to improve operational efficiency and reduce total cost of ownership.

Shri Sen has been at the heart of BPCL's brand and loyalty journey, shaping not just products but the very way the company connects with its customers. As part of the core Strategy Team, he contributed to the development and execution of several flagship brands and customer-focused platforms, including Pure for Sure, Speed, PetroBonus, SmartFleet, BPCL-SBI Card, In&Out Stores, and UFill. His efforts in fostering strategic collaborations across banking, retail, QSR, and automotive sectors, has helped BPCL stay relevant and deeply connected to the evolving needs and aspirations of its consumers and has impacted significantly in strengthening BPCL's market positioning and consumer reach.

As Oil Industry Coordinator, Shri Sen played a significant role in advancing the Government of India's clean mobility agenda. He was instrumental in the rollout of Doorstep Diesel Delivery and led BPCL's eDrive initiative focused on building EV Fast Charging Corridors across the country, aimed at supporting the electric vehicle ecosystem. His collaborative approach with industry bodies and policymakers has contributed to tangible outcomes in India's energy transition landscape.

Recognized for his people-first leadership style, Shri Sen is known for nurturing empowered teams, driving operational excellence, and responding swiftly to evolving market dynamics. His appointment as Director (Marketing) comes at a strategic inflection point as BPCL accelerates its efforts towards a digitally-enabled, sustainable, and consumer-driven future.

BPCL congratulates Shri Subhankar Sen on his new role and looks forward to his continued leadership in steering the company's marketing strategy towards greater innovation and growth.

Fortune Global 500 Company, Bharat Petroleum is the second largest Indian Oil Marketing Company and one of the integrated energy companies in India, engaged in refining of crude oil and marketing of petroleum products, with presence in the upstream and downstream sectors of the oil and gas industry. The company attained the coveted Maharatna status, joining the club of companies having greater operational & financial autonomy.

Bharat Petroleum's Refineries at Mumbai, Kochi and Bina have a combined refining capacity of around 35.3 MMTPA. Its marketing infrastructure includes a network of installations, depots, fuel stations, aviation service stations and LPG distributors. Its distribution network comprises over 23,500+ Fuel Stations, over 6,200+ LPG distributorships, 500+ Lubes distributorships, 80 POL storage locations, 54 LPG Bottling Plants, 79 Aviation Service Stations, 5 Lube blending plants and 5 cross-country pipelines.

Bharat Petroleum is integrating its strategy, investments, environmental and social ambitions to move towards a sustainable planet. The company has Electric vehicle charging stations at 6500+ Fuel Stations.

With a focus on sustainable solutions, the company is developing an ecosystem and a road-map to become a Net Zero Energy Company by 2040, in Scope 1 and Scope 2 emissions. Bharat Petroleum has been partnering communities by supporting several initiatives connected primarily in the areas of education, water conservation, skill development, health, community development, capacity building and employee volunteering. With 'Energising Lives' as its core purpose, Bharat Petroleum's vision is to be an admired global energy company leveraging talent, innovation & technology.

For more information, please visit www.bharatpetroleum.in.

