Subvastus Knee Replacement for Faster Recovery Introduced by Dr Kaushik Patel - Joint Replacement Surgeon in Surat

Dr Kaushik Patel, one of the leading joint replacement surgeons in Surat, Gujarat announces the implementation and successful use of the subvastus approach for knee replacement surgeries with promising results showing improved faster recovery. Described as an alternative to traditional approaches for total knee replacement, the newly introduced subvastus approach is a minimally invasive technique that protects and preserves muscles, which is vital for the speedy recovery of the quadriceps. It also preserves overall muscle strength, preventing atrophy.

The subvastus approach is a "quadriceps-sparing" surgical technique that leaves the entire quadriceps muscle intact. Patients who have a total or partial knee replacement with the subvastus approach have less pain, better muscle control and overall faster recovery. Another added advantage of this technique is that patients do not have to undergo physiotherapy sessions after the surgery since the quadricep muscles are not cut into during the operation (hence the name "quadriceps-sparing").

Dr Kaushik Patel was also one of the first surgeons who curated the revolutionary ABC technique for joint replacement. Touted to be a ground-breaking innovative technique in the clinical world, the ABC technique works on maximizing accuracy in placing artificial joints with no errors while performing the surgery, resulting in optimum comfort of the patient after the implantation.

Dr Kaushik Patel uses one of the best robotic joint replacement technologies: The NAVIO surgical system. The system doesn't even require the patient to go through a CT scan. Instead, the NAVIO Surgical System collects the measurement of the joint and its deformity in real-time during the surgery and creates a 3D image representation that is unique to the patient's joint. Dr Kaushik Patel then uses this representation to formulate a surgical plan in a stepwise procedure along with choosing the best implant size and type.

This unique approach led to the innovative ABC technique, which is now used by Dr Kaushik Patel in all of his joint replacement surgeries giving the most successful results for patients. The A in the ABC technique stands for Alignment, whereas B stands for Balance and C stands for Customization. The method ensures that the patients get perfect joint alignment by balancing it accurately and customizing it to the patient's unique needs. As a knee replacement surgeon in Surat, Dr Kaushik Patel used to often be consulted by patients who had not been satisfied with their previous knee and joint replacement surgeries and were looking for solutions to help them live a pain-free life without restricting their movements and activities. The orthopaedic surgeons in Surat, and peers of Dr Kaushik Patel, have also encountered patients with similar complaints of unsatisfactory results. They are now seeking guidance and help from Dr Kaushik Patel, well-known as one of the best robotic knee replacement surgeons in Surat.

Robotic Knee Replacement surgery is a ray of hope for people looking to end their knee problems. Like in conventional knee replacement where the damaged bone in the knee is removed and replaced with an artificial joint by the surgeon manually, so is the case in robotic knee replacement. The only difference in robotic joint replacement surgery is that the surgery is performed with the help of a robotic arm, also known as a handheld robotic device, instead of relying on the manual precision of the surgeon.

Knee replacement surgeries have become increasingly popular not just in Surat but across India in elderly arthritic knee patients. However, it has been noted that even with the best orthopaedics, 25 per cent of patients who have had knee or hip replacement surgery do not experience the expected relief after surgery. Given how advanced implants have gotten, most of the time it is a lapse of judgment that causes the implant to be malaligned causing an imbalance which is why patients do not get a natural feel in the joint after joint replacement surgery. This is seen more often in knee replacement surgeries. Better alignment and balancing reduce the wear and tear of the implant and increase the implant's life.

Recent research has demonstrated that using Robotic Knee replacement surgery eliminates manual errors of judgment and leads to successful and satisfactory outcomes.

Dr Kaushik Patel says "Patients who have had or are anticipating knee/joint replacement surgery are concerned about the duration of the surgery and the implants used, assuming that a good knee implant will provide better comfort and last longer. Choosing a decent knee implant, however, is only half of the story; the precision with which the knee implant is placed is crucial for long-term durability and comfort."

Patients are usually not aware of the advancement in medical science and its technologies. They fall prey to misconceptions bred on distrust for anything new, remaining unaware of the slew of advantages provided by an advanced robotic system including stepwise pre-operative planning and replacement of the joint and sub-millimetre precision allowing the patients to live an active and pain-free life.

Dr Kaushil Patel gives consultations to patients looking for advanced knee replacement and joint replacement options from his clinic in Surat. For inquiries or appointments connect with him on 6353362383 or visit https://drkaushikpatel.com/ for further details

