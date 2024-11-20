Subway Global CEO John Chidsey Inaugurates Subway's 850th Outlet at Elan Miracle Mall in Sector 84, Gurugram

BusinessWire India

Gurugram (Haryana) [India], November 20: Subway, the world-renowned quick-service restaurant chain, reached a significant milestone today with the grand opening of its 850th outlet in India at Elan Miracle Mall, located in Sector 84, Gurugram. The new outlet was inaugurated by John Chidsey, the Global CEO of Subway, marking a remarkable step in Subway's expansion journey in India.

The outlet, which is spread across 404 sq. ft. and features 12 covers, offers Subway's signature menu of freshly prepared, customizable sandwiches, salads, and wraps. This new addition to the vibrant commercial hub of Elan Miracle underscores Subway's commitment to providing healthier food choices to Indian consumers while enhancing the brand's footprint in the country.

Commenting on the launch, John Chidsey, Global CEO of Subway said, "The restaurant opening marks a major moment for the brand's growth in India, where we continue to see huge demand. In addition to opening an impressive number of restaurants over the past three years, Everstone has also proven to be a regional leader in implementing the brand's latest culinary, development and digital initiatives, improving the overall restaurant experience and paving the way for more guests to enjoy Subway across the market."

Ankit Sharma, Vice President- Leasing, Elan Group added, "We are delighted to welcome Subway's 850th outlet to Elan Miracle Mall, marking a significant milestone for the brand and for us. This underscores Elan Miracle's position as a premium commercial destination, offering a diverse and vibrant mix of global dining options. Subway's presence further enhances the experience for our visitors, and we look forward to continuing to bring world-class brands to our properties."

Elan Group recently signed a partnership with AS Hotels & Residences Private Limited to bring the Ramada Encore Hotel by Wyndham to Elan Miracle Mall. Spanning 1.2 lakh sq. ft., the hotel will feature 91 luxurious keys, including suites. Designed to cater to both business and leisure travellers, the Ramada Encore by Wyndham aims to offer a perfect blend of luxury and convenience.

Elan Miracle Mall is a hub for high-end retail offerings and a testament to innovative architectural design. The mall's sleek, modern exterior, featuring a harmonious blend of glass and steel, seamlessly integrates with the lush surroundings, creating a visually striking and efficient structure. This contemporary design ethos is further complemented by thoughtfully landscaped gardens and open spaces, offering a tranquil escape from the hustle and bustle of the city. Elan Miracle Mall hosts a diverse array of leading brands, including Zudio, McDonald's, Haldiram's, INTUNE by Shoppers Stop, The Souled Store, Mamaearth, Mogli's Coffee, SUGAR Cosmetics, Nykaa On Trend, Anytime Fitness, Puma, NewU, Hidesign, Fabindia, Bliss Club, Sweet Dreams, SALT Attire, The House of Rare, Meena Bazaar, BlueStone, Giva, Gianis, Domino's, Barista, Boba Bhai, California Burrito, VIP Bags, Me n Moms, Kingdom of White, Saku, Namish and Tarunaie Creations, among others. The mall is also set to welcome a host of new brands, including Levi's, Snitch, Bata, Being Human, Mr. DIY, PVR Cinemas, Looks Salon, Geetanjali Salon, Chaayos, Toni & Guy, The Chocolate Room and Market 99, further elevating its reputation as a premier lifestyle and shopping destination.

