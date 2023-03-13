Success Gyan Crowns Uday Iyer as The Winner of Super Speaker Season 2

Super Speaker, a Reality Show To Find India’s Best Speaker, ended with an exciting, nail-biting finale

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], March 13: After months of intense competition, Success Gyan’s Super Speaker Season 2 has finally come to an end. The show, which is India’s first-ever reality show to find the best speaker in the country, has been a huge success, receiving a record-breaking 2 lakh registrations from all over India.

The competition was fierce, with 1000 people moving into round 2 on Independence Day 2022 and then narrowed down to the Super 250. The top 10 finalists – the Super 10 were shortlisted in November 2022 and competed in a series of challenges, including impromptu speeches, debates, and inspirational talks, to determine the ultimate winner.

After a nail-biting finale, Pune-based Uday Iyer walked away as the winner of Super Speaker Season 2. Uday Iyer, who is a communications skills specialist, impressed the judges with his incredible oratory skills, engaging personality, and ability to connect with the audience. His powerful speeches left the judges and the audience in awe, making him a deserving winner of the title of India’s Best Speaker. It was a close competition between Uday and the first runner-up, vivacious Ambili Menon.

Success Gyan, India’s leading platform for professional and personal growth, the organizer of the show, expressed their delight at the success of Super Speaker Season 2. Surendran J, CEO-Success Gyan said, “We are thrilled with the response we have received for Super Speaker Season 2. It has been a great journey, and we are proud to have discovered such incredible talent. We congratulate Uday on his win and wish him all the best for his future endeavours.”

Uday Iyer joked that he has now finally fulfilled his father’s dreams at the age of 50 while walking away with a cash prize of 10 lakhs and a scholarship amount worth INR 3.5 lakh of Success Gyan programmes.

Talking about how it all started, Surendran J, CEO- of Success Gyan said during the finale, “The idea germinated during the pandemic with bad news looming all around us. I asked my team if we can come up with a reality show to share some positive news and inspire the community. We also saw the training and coaching industry exploding in India, and we thought it would be a great idea to showcase the makings of a world-class trainer. At the same time, we are always looking for new fresh talent to join our team and continue to inspire our Success Gyan tribe along with our other iconic trainers. After 40,000 registrations during Season 1, we realized how large the potential and interest in this reality show is and safe to say, it will continue to get bigger and better every year.”

Super Speaker, as a show, is not just an inspiration for the community but a life-changing experience for the top 250, especially the Super 10, who undergo rigorous training to hone their skills before the finale.

The Finale aired live on YouTube on Sunday, February 26, 2023, with 5.5 lakh views from a very engaged and interactive audience. During the course of the show, India’s leading life coach Puja Puneet and Asia’s Leading business coach Rajiv Talreja agreed with Suren on how tough judging this intense competition has been.

During this Super Speaker journey, Success Gyan also won a Guinness Book World Record for its record of maximum people stating its mission statement in one hour on the teachers’ day! Close to 1700 people posted videos on Instagram saying they dream of making India the training capital of the world.

Registrations for Super Speaker Season 3 are now open, and the organizers are inviting talented speakers from all over India to participate in the show. With the success of the first two seasons, the competition is expected to be even tougher this time, and the organizers are excited to see what the future holds.

For more information on Super Speaker Season 3 and to register, visit https://form.jotform.com/222244626462453

