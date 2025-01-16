Success of 'StartUp India' means that today's India is dynamic, future-ready: PM Modi

New Delhi, Jan 16 This success of the 'StartUp India' initiative reflects that today's India is dynamic, confident and future-ready and the government reaffirms its commitment to continue fostering an entrepreneurial ecosystem that uplifts every dream and contributes to 'Aatmanirbhar Bharat,' Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Thursday.

Marking the nine successful years of 'Startup India', the Prime Minister said it is a landmark initiative that has redefined innovation, entrepreneurship and growth.

"This is a programme very close to my heart, as it has emerged as a powerful way of furthering youth empowerment. Over the past nine years, this transformative programme has empowered countless youngsters, turning their innovative ideas into successful StartUps," PM Modi posted on X social media platform.

From tech-driven solutions to rural innovations, healthcare advancements to biotech breakthroughs, Fintech to EdTech, and clean energy to sustainable technology, Indian startups are solving global challenges while at the same time creating employment opportunities and boosting our quest towards self-reliance, PM Modi emphasised.

Startup India has propelled India to become among the largest and most vibrant StartUp ecosystems.

"This was when people doubted India's ability to thrive in this system just a decade ago," PM Modi noted.

The government has left no stone unturned to encourage a culture of startups.

With more than 1.59 lakh startups recognised by the Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT) as of January 15, India has firmly established itself as the third-largest startup ecosystem in the world.

From 2016 to October 31, 2024, recognised startups have reportedly created over 16.6 lakh direct jobs, significantly contributing to employment generation.

PM Modi further stated that the policies have focused on ‘Ease of Doing Business’ greater access to resources and, most importantly, supporting them at every juncture.

"We are actively promoting innovation and incubation centres so that our youngsters become risk-takers. I have personally been regularly interacting with upcoming startups," the Prime Minister said.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor