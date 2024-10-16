Successful Beach Clean-Up Drive at Juhu Beach Organized by PS Foundation

New Delhi [India] October 16:The PS Foundation, in collaboration with several community organizations, recently conducted a highly successful beach clean-up drive at Juhu Beach. The initiative was spearheaded by social worker Swikriti Pradeep Sharma, with significant support from Pradeep Sharma, both of whom are devoted to promoting community welfare and environmental sustainability. This event brought together over 300+ participants, including local residents, NGOs, and young volunteers, all aiming to make a meaningful contribution to the preservation of the environment.

Significance of the Clean-Up Drive

This clean-up drive held special importance as it took place shortly after the Navratri festival, during which the immersion of Mata Rani idols had added to the beach's waste. The event not only focused on removing waste but also served as a platform to raise awareness about the importance of environmental cleanliness. The organizers emphasized the critical need for community-driven efforts in maintaining clean public spaces, especially beaches, which are essential to both the environment and the local economy.

Community Participation and Eco-Friendly Practices

Several organizations, including the RSSR Foundation, With You Foundation, and SMRP Commando, joined hands in this effort, alongside college students, youth groups, and local residents. This collective action not only cleaned the beach but also fostered a spirit of environmental responsibility. Swikriti Pradeep Sharma, who led the initiative, stressed the importance of sustainable practices during the festival season. She, along with Pradeep Sharma, encouraged the use of biodegradable materials, particularly eco-friendly idols, for future celebrations. They also advocated for starting cleanliness initiatives at the household level, reinforcing that change begins at home.

PS Foundation's Broader Mission

The PS Foundation, established in 2017, has been working relentlessly towards social justice and improving the quality of life for underprivileged communities. The organization focuses on providing quality education, youth skill development, women empowerment, and healthcare access, among other initiatives. The foundation's commitment to environmental sustainability is reflected in its various programs that encourage active participation in community welfare.

PS Foundation's Impact and recent Work

In addition to its environmental efforts, the PS Foundation has made significant strides in the healthcare sector. Over the past three months, the foundation has:

46,000+ people have received free medical check-ups and medicines through the “Chalta Firta Mofat Davakhana” initiative.

925+ people have undergone free cataract surgeries.

150+ individuals have benefited from various procedures under different schemes, including cardiac surgeries, angioplasties, and thyroid check-ups.

945+ diabetes check-ups and treatments have been provided to those in need.

Building a Greener Future

The beach clean-up drive wasn't just about removing waste; it was about building a long-term commitment to environmental preservation. Throughout the event, participants engaged in discussions on various environmental topics, emphasizing the importance of reducing plastic waste and protecting natural ecosystems. The PS Foundation continues to encourage community engagement in sustainability efforts, reinforcing its mission to create a cleaner, greener, and better future for all.

By organizing such events, the PS Foundation is not only addressing immediate environmental concerns but also fostering a culture of responsibility and stewardship for the planet. Their work serves as a reminder that every individual can contribute to the well-being of the environment, and collective action can make a profound difference.

For more updates on their work, follow Mrs. Swikriti Sharma on Instagram: @iamswikritisharma.

