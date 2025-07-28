Successful Completion of First CRS with HIPEC on a 60-year-old Woman with Advanced Peritoneal Carcinomatosis

PRNewswire

Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], July 28: In a landmark achievement, a 60-year-old woman with advanced primary peritoneal carcinomatosis was successfully treated with Cytoreductive Surgery (CRS) combined with Hyperthermic Intraperitoneal Chemotherapy (HIPEC) at Manipal Hospital Dhakuria, under the expertise of Dr. Ashutosh Daga, Medical Oncologist, and Dr. Sagnik Ray, Surgical Oncologist. The 12-hour long procedure adds a milestone in cancer care treatment.

The sexagenarian was initially taken to another hospital where she was misdiagnosed as a case of chronic liver failure with ascites. When she came to Manipal Hospital Dhakuria, she had trouble breathing and was admitted to the ICU. In the ICU, the fluid in her lungs was drained and chemotherapy was done. Initially, she needed chemotherapy every week but as soon as her condition improvised, she needed it once in three weeks. Subsequently, she was also shifted to the general ward.

"We are proud to announce the successful completion of our first CRS with HIPEC at Manipal Hospital Dhakuriaan emerging center for comprehensive cancer care in Kolkata," saidDr. Ashutosh Daga. He went on to add, "Although we have previously performed a lot of CRS procedures and managed numerous advanced malignancies in collaboration with our medical oncologists, this was our first CRS case incorporating HIPEC that paves the way for complex procedures at the hospital for cancer patients."

Cytoreductive Surgery (CRS) combined with Hyperthermic Intraperitoneal Chemotherapy (HIPEC) is a highly specialized and evolving treatment modality used in the management of select gynecological, gastrointestinal, and occasionally thoracic malignancies. This complex procedure demands surgical precision and seamless coordination across multiple departmentsincluding Anesthesiology, Critical Care, Physical Medicine, and Transfusion Medicine.

Dr. Sagnik Ray said, "After 5 months of chemotherapy, she underwent optimal cytoreduction followed by intraoperative delivery of heated chemotherapy using a dedicated HIPEC machine, and she responded to the treatment in a positive manner. The patient had an excellent recovery and was discharged in stable condition on the 9th day of the surgery."

