Successful Conclusion of Green Eco Bazaar

New Delhi (India), February 14: The Green Eco Bazaar, organized by JITO's Ladies Wing of Ahmedabad, concluded successfully on February 11th, 2024, at Karnavati Club witnessing an impressive turnout with over 2000+ footfalls in attendance. 45 stalls featured organic farm produce, ecofriendly and sustainable goods and promoted healthy living as well as reduction of carbon footprints. The Mayor of AMC, Smt. Pratibhaben Jain, honoured the inoculation event with her esteemed presence at the bazaar, where she actively engaged in various workshops. Her participation underscores the significance of community involvement in vital health initiatives.

Attendees participated in various workshops and activities.

Krina Shah, Chairperson of the event, highlighted the importance of collective action for a greener future and thanked Ami Hapani and Neeta Rupani for their instrumental roles in convening the event successfully and also thanked the community for their unwavering support.

