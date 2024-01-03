Successful Conclusion of IEEE ICTBIG 23 Conference at SUAS, Indore

BusinessWire India

Indore (Madhya Pradesh) [India], January 3: The two-day-long IEEE International Conference on ICT in Business, Industry, and Government - 2023 (ICTBIG 23), hosted by Symbiosis University of Applied Sciences (SUAS), Indore, concluded with great distinction recently. The event, marked by insightful discussions, knowledge exchange, and global perspectives, proved to be a landmark moment in the realm of technology.

On the inaugural day, Dr. Swati Mujumdar, Pro-Chancellor, Symbiosis University of Applied Sciences (SUAS), welcomed the guests with her online message. Dr. Prithvi Yadav, the Vice-Chancellor of SUAS, expressed enthusiasm for the knowledge exchange and collaborative spirit that the conference promised. The Chief Guest, Janak Palta McGilligan, Founder-Director of Jimmy McGilligan Centre for Sustainable Development, delivered an inspiring address focused on sustainable development through technology.

The first day saw addresses from eminent personalities, including Dr. Dharam Singh, Professor of Computer Science and UNESCO Chairholder; Dr A.K. Nayak, Pro-Chancellor of The Global Open University, Nagaland; Dr G. S. Tomar, Chairman of IEEE MP Subsection; Ramesh Chandak, Principal Technical Program Manager at Digital Garage; and Dr Madan Mohan Tripathi, Director-General National Institute of Electronics & Information Technology (NIELIT).

Dr. A. K. Nayak underscored the paramount importance of open education and its far-reaching global impact. Additional dignitaries elucidated the pivotal role of IEEE in nurturing innovation and fostering collaboration. They also provided valuable insights into the pivotal role of NIELIT in shaping the future of technology and emphasized the pursuit of sustainable development through technological means. The delegation also shared their extensive experiences in the US technology industries.

On the second day of the conference, experts such as MPS Chawla, Treasurer IEEE MP Section; Dr M.K. Badapanda from RRCAT Indore; Dr Y N Singh, Professor & Head IIT Kanpur; and Anil Sukheja, Sr Scientist ISRO, provided valuable insights into financial aspects, research and development, academic collaborations, and space technology advancements.

The conference received an overwhelming response with 730 papers, out of which 230 papers were accepted. Presenters from different parts of the world contributed to the global perspective of the event. The IEEE Conference (ICTBIG 23) held at SUAS, Indore, stands as a significant milestone in fostering collaboration, knowledge exchange, and innovation in the field of technology. Siddharth Shankar, the Registrar of SUAS, shared closing remarks, acknowledging the success of the conference.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by BusinessWire India.will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor