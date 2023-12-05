Successful Conclusion of the 7th Lokmat Maha Mumbai Maha Marathon

VMPL

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], December 5: Lokmat Media Pvt Ltd proudly announces the successful conclusion of the highly anticipated seventh edition of the Lokmat Maha Mumbai Maha Marathon with over 10,000 participants. This momentous event took place on Sunday, December 3rd, 2023, at the prestigious Raymond Ground in Thane, exceeding expectations and evolving into a symbol of inclusivity, inspiration, and triumph.

Lokmat Maha Mumbai Maha Marathon is more than a race; it's a beacon of inclusivity, a catalyst for inspiration, and a celebration of triumph, embodying the ethos encapsulated in #KARDEDHAMAAL.

Ruchira Darda, Founder of Lokmat Maha Marathon, expressed, "Lokmat Maha Mumbai Maha Marathon is an inspirational initiative designed to ignite a passion for running among a wide spectrum of individuals - from seasoned runners to health enthusiasts and the everyday person. Beyond a mere sporting event, this was a powerful call to action, promoting equality, fostering inspiration, and celebrating the spirit of victory."

The overwhelming response witnessed over 10,000 registrations this year, signifying an unparalleled enthusiasm among participants gearing up for this grand event.

The Lokmat Maha Mumbai Maha Marathon offered diverse race categories tailored for various age groups and skill levels, including the 21 KM (Half Marathon), 10 KM (Power Run), 5 KM (Fun Run), and 3 KM run (Family run). The event showcased a cumulative prize fund of 75 lakhs across six cities in total, namely Maha Mumbai, Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, Nashik, Kolhapur, Nagpur, and Pune, alongside exciting rewards for participants, including medals, Goodie bags, and marathon T-shirts, enhancing the overall experience and adding to the festive atmosphere.

Raymond served as the venue and associate partner for the event, with Ibis hotel as the hospitality partner and CIDCO as an associate partner. Other esteemed partners included Rusttagi Aarambha Titwala, Blossom, Fortune rice bran health, Cancer Control Mission, Tip Top Plaza, iLeaf Banquets, Kick-EV, Society Tea, Total Sports & Fitness, Knee Expert Clinic, Decathlon, Lion Tarachand Bapa Hospital & Research Centre, Zixa Strong, Food Strong, LYNX, Relax - Zeal, Ronak Advertising, and Muscleblaze.

Lokmat Media Group:

Lokmat Media Pvt. Ltd. is a leading media company with interests in a diversified portfolio of publishing, broadcast, digital, entertainment and community. Lokmat Media Group publishes India's No1 Marathi daily Lokmat, Lokmat Samachar and Lokmat Times with a combined readership of 2.56 cr (source: All India, Total readership, IRS 2019, Q4).

Keeping abreast with the changing digital landscape, Lokmat Group makes its content available for its readers through its multilingual news portals and mobile news app. Lokmat.com, the largest digital marathi platform monthly has about 25 Mn+ Users generating 300 Mn Page Views. Our social media channels do approximately a total of 400 million video views. News18 Lokmat channel, a JV with the Network18 Group is one the largest marathi news channel with a reach of 2cr.

Maha Marathon

The Maha Marathon, organized by Lokmat Media Pvt Ltd, solely aims to encourage and inspire individuals from diverse backgrounds to come together with the exclusive agenda of promoting active lifestyle practices for a healthier life.

This event caters to a wide range of participants, including dedicated professionals, elite runners, half marathon enthusiasts, novice runners, and families. It provides an inclusive space for everyone to participate. So take a healthy stride towards your better health and savor the excitement of becoming a part of Maharashtra's largest marathon event. The marathon covers six major cities of Maharashtra and has witnessed a humongous presence of over 50,000 participants.

