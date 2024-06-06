Successful Legal Aid Camp for Children and Women Hosted by Galgotias University in Collaboration with the Satyarthi Movement for Global Compassion

NewsVoir

Greater Noida (Uttar Pradesh) [India], June 6: Galgotias University, in collaboration with the Satyarthi Movement for Global Compassion, successfully hosted the "Legal Aid Camp for Children and Women" at Okhla Phase-1, New Delhi. The event, titled "Galgotias University presents Bal Uday in collaboration with the Satyarthi Movement for Global Compassion - Legal Aid Camp for Children and Women," aimed to educate children about their legal rights and obligations, fostering a safer future for them. The camp also addressed the vital role of maternal figures in children's lives and the importance of using law as a tool to ensure a bright future. Legal queries from the attendees were addressed throughout the event.

The camp featured prominent guests and organisers, including Ajay Tirkey, Hon'ble Member of Lokpal, who graced the event as the chief guest. Dr. Dhruv Galgotia, CEO of Galgotias University, represented the university along with its students, who actively participated by conducting interactive sessions and cultural performances. Representing the Satyarthi Movement for Global Compassion were Rakesh Senger, Executive Director of Kailash Satyarthi Children's Foundation, and Sahana Priyadharshini, Associate Manager of the Satyarthi Movement for Global Compassion. Additionally, Gayatri Misra, Advocate, Kunal Awana, Advocate, Shubhi Mishra, Advocate, and Advitiya Awasthi represented Bal Uday.

The event emphasised the collaborative efforts of Galgotias University, Bal Uday, and the Satyarthi Movement for Global Compassion. Galgotias University, emerging as a centre for excellence in knowledge generation and dissemination, actively supports Bal Uday's mission to create a safer and informed future for children. Bal Uday, a trust dedicated to imparting basic legal awareness amongst children and their parents at the grassroots level, plays a key role in providing holistic legal aid. The Satyarthi Movement for Global Compassion is a global initiative born from Nobel Peace Laureate Kailash Satyarthi's four decades of revolutionary efforts as a social reformer, aiming to ignite 'Compassion in Action' worldwide.

Dr. Dhruv Galgotia, CEO, Galgotias University expressed his commitment to the initiative, stating, "At Galgotias University, we believe in the power of education to transform lives. Through initiatives like Bal Uday and our collaboration with the Satyarthi Movement for Global Compassion, we aim to empower children and women with the knowledge of their legal rights, fostering a safer and more informed community. This camp is a testament to our commitment to creating a brighter future for the next generation."

The legal aid camp culminated the periodic awareness workshops conducted in the area, focusing on issues such as physical assault, theft, misuse of social media, and the need for a strong value system. Help desks manned by law students of Galgotias University addressed legal queries of attendees. Key topics included understanding actions and consequences, crime and its implications, protection and conflict with law, sexual offences, the Juvenile Justice Act, and the importance of strong maternal figures and positive role models in a child's development.

Advocate Gayatri Misra, Founder Trustee of Bal Uday, emphasised the importance of such initiatives, stating, "Educating children and women about their legal rights is crucial for building a just and equitable society. Our collaboration with Galgotias University and the Satyarthi Movement for Global Compassion has allowed us to reach more individuals and provide the necessary legal aid and awareness to empower them. We are committed to continuing this mission and creating a safer environment for all."

Galgotias University is a leading private institution dedicated to providing quality education and emerging as a Centre for Excellence in knowledge generation and dissemination.

Galgotias University, sponsored by Smt. Shakuntala Educational and Welfare Society and situated in Uttar Pradesh, is a prominent institution dedicated to academic excellence. With NAAC A+ accreditation in its first cycle, the university offers a wide array of over 200 programs across 20 schools, spanning Polytechnic, Undergraduate, Postgraduate, and PhD courses. Consistently ranked among India's top universities, Galgotias University is recognized for its innovative approach, achieving "Excellent" status in the ARIIA Ranking 2021. Since 2020 to till date IIC Galgoitas University received Highest Star Rating i.e. 4 Star Rating by Ministry of Education Innovation Cell (MIC), GoI for promoting the Innovation and Start-up in Campus by organizing IIC-Calendar Activities, MIC-Driven Activities, IIC-Celebration Activities and Self-Driven Activities. Also, The IIC Galgotias University is proud to be included as one amongst 16 Governing Member of IIC Consortium, Uttar Pradesh as well as selected as Mentor Institute with Funding Support by Ministry of Education Innovation Cell, GoI in 2023.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by NewsVoir.will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor