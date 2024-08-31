Sucha Soorma trailer Released! It's gripping, intriguing, and power packed!

VMPL

New Delhi [India], August 31: One of the most highly anticipated film, Sucha Soorma's much awaited trailer has finally been released. The spectacular, first ever look from the film, has made the Internet go by the storm. The power packed trailer is a versatile ride into the world of emotions. The trailer showcases love, despise, heroism, friendship, and traditional sports & action. Powerful dialogue deliveries by stellar star cast of the film has made this trailer absolutely electrifying.

The film's star cast combination is invincible, and each one's performance is outstanding. Every single character seems to have to the movie forward.The film will throw light on the life and instances of Sucha Singh's life which led him to become Sucha Soorma.

Saga Studios and Seven Colors are together presenting this film. The magnificence of this folk legend will be truly, and best experienced in a theatre.

Titular role of this film will be portrayed by none other the Punjabi living legend Babbu Maan. Other actors in pivotal roles will be essayed by Sameksha Oswal, Suvinder Vicky, Sarabjit Cheema, Mahabir Bhullar, Gurinder Makna, Gurpreet Toti, Gurpreet Ratol, and Jagjeet Bajwa.

What's noteworthy to mention here is that this film will witness stellar performances by all different actors, uncommon and no routine faces. A high powered subject, and roles essayed by great actors is going to be an event in itself.

The film has been directed by Amitoj Maan, and Inderjit Bansel has worked as the DOP on this film. Sucha Soorma's music will be released on the official handles of Saga Music. The film is all set to release in theatres across the globe on 20th September, 2024.

