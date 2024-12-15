Suchi Semicon inaugurates Outsourced Semiconductor Assembly and Testing plant in Surat

Surat (Gujarat) [India], December 15 : Suchi Semicon, a Gujarat-based semiconductor company, has officially inaugurated its Outsourced Semiconductor Assembly and Testing (OSAT) plant in Surat - Gujarat's first.

It is a significant step towards enhancing India's semiconductor manufacturing capabilities. The semiconductor industry in India is still in a nascent stage, with various local and multinational companies intending to tap its vast potential.

The state-of-the-art facility was inaugurated by Union Minister CR Patil and Gujarat's Home Minister Harsh Sanghavi.

The plant, with an initial area of 30,000-square-foot facility, will provide essential assembly, testing, and packaging services for semiconductor components, supporting industries such as automotive, consumer electronics, and industrial applications, the company said in a statement Sunday.

In alignment with the government's Atmanirbhar Bharat vision, this initiative aims to reduce India's dependency on imported semiconductors while strengthening the country's position in the global semiconductor supply chain.

With a USD 100 million investment, the plant, once at full capacity, will produce up to 3 million semiconductor chips daily. The company said it is also in advanced discussions to onboard a strategic technology partner to further enhance its capabilities and drive innovation, the company statement added.

Engineered for rapid scaling, this facility is poised to meet the growing demand for semiconductors in both domestic and global markets, positioning India as a key player in the global semiconductor ecosystem.

Established in July 2023, Suchi Semicon was founded by Ashok Mehta and Shetal Mehta. The company's entry into the semiconductor manufacturing space is noteworthy, particularly given its origins in the textile industry.

Union Jal Shakti Minister CR Patil said, "India is on a transformative path towards becoming a global technology hub, and initiatives like the Suchi Semicon OSAT plant are key to realizing this vision. With the government's focus on increasing semiconductor manufacturing within India, such plants will play a crucial role in reducing dependency on imports, creating jobs, and strengthening our domestic industry. I congratulate the Suchi Semicon team for their vision and efforts in making this dream a reality, contributing to both Gujarat's and India's growth as leaders in technology and innovation."

Gujarat's Home Minister Harsh Sanghavi said, "We fully support Suchi Semicon in this mission and are confident that this facility will not only contribute to the region's economic growth but also establish Gujarat as a global leader in semiconductor manufacturing. We look forward to more such initiatives that bring innovation and create high-skilled jobs for our youth."

Speaking on the occasion, Ashok Mehta, Chairman of Suchi Semicon, said, "Our journey into the semiconductor industry began with a humble background in textiles, but seeing the growing gap in India's semiconductor capabilities inspired us to take this leap. India has long been dependent on imports for its semiconductor needs, and this gap presented a clear opportunity for us to make a meaningful contribution. Starting with 3,00,000 pieces a day, we are laying the foundation for long-term growth, including plans to scale production and explore semiconductor design in the future. Our goal is not just to manufacture chips but also to drive innovation in the Indian semiconductor ecosystem. This facility will help us reduce supply chain delays, lower logistical costs, and support the development of a self-sustaining semiconductor industry in India."

