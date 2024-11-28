Suchitra Academy's 13th Founder's Day: Celebrating Tradition and Innovation

NewsVoir

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], November 28: Suchitra Academy celebrated its 13th Founders Day on 16 November 2024, with grandeur and grace, reaffirming its commitment to nurturing young minds while embracing the cultural heritage of Telangana. Themed "Itihasam: The Echo of Telangana's Heritage," the event was a harmonious blend of tradition and progress, showcasing the institution's unwavering dedication to holistic education and community connection.

The day began with the inauguration of the state-of-the-art Maker's Space Lab by the esteemed Chief Guest, Bala Venkatesh Varma. This cutting-edge innovation hub, equipped with CNC Mill Wood Cutters, 3D Printers, and a Robotics and IoT section, symbolizes Suchitra Academy's vision to empower students to explore new frontiers of creativity and technology. As one student aptly remarked during the event, "Innovation is a continuous journey, where every discovery paves the way for new inventions yet to be explored." The lab stands as a testament to the school's mission to prepare students for a rapidly evolving world.

Founder Director Praveen Raju set the tone for the day with an inspiring address, reflecting on the school's remarkable journey and its vision for the future. The unveiling of Suchitra Academy's No. 9 National Ranking by Education World was a proud moment for the institution, further cementing its position as a leader in the educational landscape. "Nine is only a starting number," noted Bala Venkatesh Varma in his speech. "I have no doubt that this school will soon climb higher, showcasing its excellence to the entire nation."

A special highlight of the celebration was the mesmerizing Burra Katha performance by Bramham Gaari Burra Katha Brundham, which brought the rich cultural tapestry of Telangana to life. Vibrant student performances followed, including traditional dances and modern presentations, creating an atmosphere of joy and pride. The exhibits prepared by students were equally impressive, reflecting their enthusiasm and dedication. The Chief Guest observed, "What struck me most was the pride and happiness on the faces of the students as they showcased their work. This speaks volumes about the school's emphasis on nurturing not just academic achievers but well-rounded individuals."

The Founders Day also paid tribute to the collaborative spirit of the Suchitra communitystudents, teachers, and parents alike. Varma eloquently expressed, "A school is never just about academics. It is a larger interconnected family where every child, parent, and teacher contributes to a shared vision of growth and empathy." This sentiment was palpable in every moment of the celebration, from the warm interactions among attendees to the inclusive activities designed for parents and families.

The evening concluded with a heartfelt acknowledgment of the leadership and vision of Principal Kapoor and her dedicated faculty. Their collective efforts, alongside the support of parents and the guidance of the school's founders, have created an environment where students are empowered to dream big and achieve their goals.

The 13th Founders Day of Suchitra Academy was more than just an event; it was a celebration of a community united by a shared vision of excellence and progress. By blending cultural heritage with modern innovation, the school has not only carved a niche for itself in the educational landscape but has also set a benchmark for others to follow. As the Chief Guest aptly concluded, "The best days of our city, our state, and our country are yet to come. The custodians of this bright future are the children of today, nurtured by schools like Suchitra Academy that instill in them not just knowledge but values and purpose."

