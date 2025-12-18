Sudarshan Pharma Industries Expands into Europe with Wholly Owned Subsidiary in Poland Amid Robust Financial Growth

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], December 18: Sudarshan Pharma Industries Limited, a leading Mumbai-based manufacturer of Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients (APIs), pharmaceutical items, chemicals, and solvents, today announced the successful incorporation of its wholly owned subsidiary, Sudarshan Pharma Poland Limited Liability Company, in Warsaw, Poland. This strategic move, following earlier Board approval, represents a pivotal step in the company’s international expansion, aimed at bolstering its presence in the European market while fully complying with local Polish laws and regulations.

Sudarshan Pharma Industries has subscribed to 100% of the subsidiary’s paid-up share capital, investing PLN 5,000 (approximately ₹1.30 lakh) in cash for 100 equity shares of PLN 50 each, subject to necessary regulatory approvals. As a newly incorporated entity with no current turnover, Sudarshan Pharma Poland is poised to manufacture and trade a diverse array of chemical and pharmaceutical products, including basic chemicals, fertilizers, nitrogen compounds, plastics, synthetic rubber, agrochemicals, detergents, cosmetics, and pharmaceuticals. This expansion is expected to broaden the company’s customer base, improve market access, and solidify its European footprint, aligning seamlessly with Sudarshan Pharma’s long-term global growth ambitions.

The announcement underscores the company’s strong financial momentum. In Q2FY26, net sales surged 16% to Rs 168.87 crore from the previous year, with net profit reaching Rs 3.87 crore. Half-yearly results for H1FY26 showed even stronger growth, with net sales up 38% to Rs 314.13 crore and net profit rising 68% to Rs 7.83 crore compared to H1FY25. Full-year FY25 performance included a 9% increase in net sales to Rs 505 crore and a 45% jump in net profit to Rs 16 crore versus FY24.

Complementing these achievements, Sudarshan Pharma passed a special resolution on August 11, 2025, to raise up to Rs 1,500 crore through various securities and secured in-principle BSE approval for issuing Foreign Currency Convertible Bonds (FCCBs) up to USD 35 million. The company also notched a favorable litigation award in Dubai against Regans International DMCC and others, receiving over Rs 2.04 crore in partial payment toward a total award of approximately Rs 9.19 crore. Additionally, it completed the acquisition of Cibachem General Trading LLC in Dubai and entered an agreement to acquire an API manufacturing facility from Sriglen Lifesciences Private Limited for Rs 25.05 crore.

Incorporated in 2008, Sudarshan Pharma Industries offers a comprehensive portfolio of bulk chemicals, intermediates, and finished formulations, with key products under its “R” trademark such as Love Birds and Metfocal. The company serves domestic and international markets, including exports to Southeast Asia, the Middle East, and North Africa.



Disclaimer: This press release is for informational purposes only and does not constitute financial advice.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor