Sudarshan Pharma Industries Limited files RHP with BSE Limited

Sudarshan Pharma Industries limited, ("The Company"), a one of the prominent players in Pharma Industry, has filed its Red Herring Prospectus ("RHP") with Stock Exchange BSE Limited. The company is engaged in trading and manufacturing of Specialty Chemicals, Intermediates & Active Pharmaceuticals Ingredients, outsource manufacturing facility, deal in Import and Exports, indenting and Supply in Specialty chemicals, API & its intermediate.

The Company has received the permission to manufacture Vitamin B6 by the Government of India under the PLI Scheme, which makes Sudarshan one of few companies in India to manufacture API Vitamin B6.

Moreover, the company manufactures their products, from various suppliers in India and abroad regularly depending on the orders received from clients. Specialty chemicals and Intermediates having wide application in pharma, paint, food and adhesive Industry. They are also involved in Contract Manufacturing, outsource & Supply of Generic Pharma formulation and medicines to healthcare institution, Government, NGO and Hospitals. They carry about Ethical marketing of pharmaceutical formulation & products in the Domestic and International market through our own distribution network and Sales force under its own brand.

The Company plans to raise through initial public offering issue of up to 68,62,400 equity shares, of face value INR 10.00 each (Equity shares) of Sudarshan Pharma Industries limited at a price band of INR 71.00 to INR 73.00 per equity. Bids can be made for a minimum of 1600 equity shares and the multiple of 1600 equity shares thereafter.

Book running lead manager to the issue is GRETEX CORPORATE SERVICES LIMITED Registrar to the issue KFIN TECHNOLOGIES PRIVATE LIMITED.

This story is provided by PNN.will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/PNN)

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor