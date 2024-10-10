Sudha Murty pays heartfelt tribute to Ratan Tata, calls him a "Man of Integrity"

New Delhi [India], October 10 : Rajya Sabha MP Sudha Murty expressed her deep admiration for the late industrialist Ratan Tata. Mourning his demise, Murty described Tata as a man of unparalleled integrity and simplicity, someone who was deeply compassionate and always concerned about the welfare of others.

In a conversation withMurthy said, " I met him (Ratan Tata), a man of integrity, and simplicity, always caring for others and compassionate... I really miss him... I don't think in my experience I met anyone like him."

She expressed that his passing marks the end of an era in her life, leaving a personal void. " He was a person of integrity; integrity was so important. He was like that. He had enormous patience. He was a simple man... I learn philanthropy in the House of Tata's only. It's my personal loss... I feel now vacuumed in my personal life," she added.

Murty also emphasized Ratan Tata's influence on her understanding of philanthropy, underscoring the deep impact he had on her life and values. She concluded by offering prayers for his soul, noting that his legacy will forever be remembered.

Ratan Tata, Chairman Emeritus, Tata Sons, passed away on Wednesday evening. The last rites of industrialist Ratan Tata will be performed with full state honours.

The mortal remains of veteran industrialist Ratan Tata will be available for the public on Thursday at 10:30 am at the NCPA Lawns at Nariman Point in Mumbai to pay their last respects.

As per a statement from Tata Trust, the mortal remains will be taken on its final journey at 4 pm.

"We will request the members of the public to enter NCPA Lawns from Gate 3 and the exit will be at Gate 2. There will be no parking available at the premises. At 4 pm, the mortal remains will embark on its final journey to the Prayer Hall at the Worli Crematorium, Dr E Moses Road, Worli for the final rites," the statement said.

