Sudha Reddy Foundation and MEIL Foundation to Unite Against Breast Cancer With Pink Power Run and Guinness World Record Attempt

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], September 5: In a harmonious convergence of compassion and courage, the Sudha Reddy Foundation and Megha Engineering and Infrastructures Limited (MEIL) Foundation are proud to present the Pink Power Run 2024. This extraordinary event, scheduled for September 29th, is a testament to the indomitable human spirit, uniting individuals from all walks of life in a collective endeavour against breast cancer.

The Pink Power Run will feature three distinct categories - a 3km, a 5km, and a 10km race - ensuring that participants of diverse ages and fitness levels can partake in this noble cause. Expect to see a mix of age groups and backgrounds as they all assemble to support the cause. Participants will enjoy all round amenities such as exclusive race kits, post run refreshments, guided warm up and cool down sessions and a dazzling finishers medal. Lace up and be part of a community that races with a purpose.

However, the true spectacle lies in the event's ambitious Guinness World Record attempt. Thousands of individuals, young and old, will assemble to create a colossal human image of a bird, adorned entirely in pink. This visually striking formation will serve as a poignant symbol of unity, hope, and the unwavering resolve to combat breast cancer.

Indian badminton player P. V. Sindhu said: "It is a great honor to participate in the Pink Power Run, a remarkable initiative led by the Sudha Foundation. Sudha Reddy's unwavering dedication to raising awareness about breast cancer is truly commendable. By joining this event, I hope to contribute to a cause that affects countless women worldwide. Together, on September 29th, we'll run as a united force, symbolising our support for those battling this disease and promoting early detection and prevention."

Dr Sudha Sinha, Clinical Director & HOD, Senior Consultant Medical Oncology & Hematology, CARE Hospitals, said: "The alarming statistic that 1 in 22 women in our country is affected by breast cancer, particularly among younger generations, underscores the urgent need for awareness. The Pink Power Run organised by the Sudha Foundation is a commendable initiative to shed light on this pressing issue. I'm honored to be a part of this event and support Sudha Reddy, who has tirelessly dedicated herself to the cause of cancer patients for many years. I wish the marathon on September 29th a resounding success and encourage everyone to join in large numbers."

Sudha Reddy, a distinguished philanthropist and a member of UNICEF's International Council, underscored the paramount importance of early detection and regular screenings in the battle against breast cancer. She eloquently stated, "The Pink Power Run is more than just a race; it is a platform for survivors to share their inspiring narratives, to inspire others, and to forge a supportive community. By uniting as one, we can dismantle barriers, challenge stigmas, and empower individuals to take charge of their health."

The deliberate choice of a bird as the formation for the Guinness World Record attempt carries profound symbolic significance. Feathers, often associated with freedom and flight, represent the resilience and strength of breast cancer survivors. The bird's collective effort, much like the Pink Power Run itself, exemplifies the power of unity in achieving a common goal.

Reddy added, "We extend a warm invitation to all to join us in this extraordinary endeavour. Whether you are a survivor, a supporter, or simply an individual who desires to make a difference, your participation will contribute significantly to raising awareness and offering hope to those affected by breast cancer. So come join us in large numbers, as we embark on a journey towards a cancer free world, one step at a time."

To register or to learn more about the event, kindly visit www.pinkpowerrun.in.

Sudha Reddy is a woman who defies definition. While her impeccable fashion sense turns heads, she's a force to be reckoned with far beyond the runway. As Director of Megha Engineering And Infrastructure Limited, she skilfully navigates the business world, showcasing her leadership and acumen. Yet, her influence extends far beyond the boardroom. A devoted mother and wife, Reddy also dedicates herself to extensive philanthropic work through the Sudha Reddy Foundation, UNICEF, Global Gift Foundation, Breast Cancer Research Foundation, Fight Hunger Foundation and Action Against Hunger. This unwavering commitment to social causes, particularly those empowering women and children, solidifies her reputation as a multifaceted leader who makes a significant impact on the world.

For more information, please visit, www.meil.in

