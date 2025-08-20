Sudha Reddy, Miss World 2025 Opal Suchata Chuangsri & Miss Asia 2025 Krishnah Gravidez inaugurate Breast Cancer Screening Centre for rural women in Dokiparru

NewsVoir

Dokiparru (Andhra Pradesh) [India], August 20: In a powerful display of global solidarity for women's health, philanthropist Mrs. Sudha Reddy, Miss World 2025 Opal Suchata Chuangsri, and Miss Asia 2025 Krishnah Gravidez today jointly inaugurated a state-of-the-art Breast Cancer Screening Centre in Dokiparru village, Krishna District.

Set up by the Sudha Reddy Foundation in partnership with the MEIL Foundation, the centre will provide free breast cancer screening and early detection services to women in rural Andhra Pradesh addressing one of India's leading causes of cancer-related deaths among women.

The inauguration ceremony witnessed heartfelt community participation, with villagers, local leaders, and women's health advocates uniting in support of this life-saving initiative.

Voices of Change

Speaking at the event, Mrs. Sudha Reddy, Founder of the Sudha Reddy Foundation and Global Ambassador of the Miss World Organization - Beauty with a Purpose, said, "This is more than an initiative it is a mission to save lives. Early detection is the strongest weapon against breast cancer, and by bringing these facilities to villages, we are ensuring that no woman is left behind simply because of where she lives."

Miss World 2025 Opal Suchata Chuangsri, a breast cancer survivor and global advocate, shared her deeply personal perspective, "As a breast cancer survivor, I have walked through the fear, the uncertainty, and the relentless fight that this journey demands. Today, I stand here to tell every woman, in Andhra Pradesh and across the world, that you are never alone. Knowledge, early screening, and the strength of a united community can and do save lives."

Miss Asia 2025 Krishnah Gravidez added, "Healthcare should not be a privilege of cities. This centre in Dokiparru is a powerful reminder that true beauty lies in compassion and purpose. Together, we can change the narrative on breast cancer and give women everywhere the dignity of access and hope."

Pink Power Run 2.0 Announced

On this occasion, the dignitaries also announced the second edition of the Pink Power Run 2.0 Hyderabad's flagship breast cancer awareness initiative scheduled for 20th August 2025. The run aims to mobilize communities, spread awareness, and rally support for early detection and women's health.

Sudha Reddy Foundation

Dedicated to healthcare, education, and women's empowerment, the Sudha Reddy Foundation has touched millions of lives through breast cancer awareness drives, large-scale screening camps, and survivor support programs across India.

MEIL Foundation

The CSR arm of Megha Engineering & Infrastructures Ltd., MEIL Foundation focuses on healthcare, education, rural development, and social upliftment, ensuring large-scale impact through infrastructure, resources, and reach.

This milestone further underscores Mrs. Sudha Reddy's unwavering commitment to women's empowerment, following her recent appointment as the first-ever Global Ambassador of the Miss World Organization.

