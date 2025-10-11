Sugee Group to host the biggest 'Diwali Pahaat' musical celebrations on October 20, 2025

PNN

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], October 11: Sugee Group proudly announces its much-awaited annual cultural celebration 'Diwali Pahaat' which will once again be held this year with great enthusiasm and devotion. Traditionally marking the musical dawn of the Diwali festivities, this cherished event is not merely a concert, but a heartfelt celebration of Maharashtra's rich musical heritage and the collective joy of the festival of lights.

The event will take place on Monday, October 20, 2025, at 6:00 AM at the iconic Ravindra Natya Mandir, Prabhadevi, welcoming Narak Chaturdashi, the first day of Diwali, with divine melodies and cultural splendour.

This year's ' Diwali Pahaat ' is set to be one of the grandest, most spectacular, and most prestigious celebrations of its kind across Maharashtra. It will feature renowned and nationally acclaimed singers and performers from across the country, bringing together a harmonious blend of classical, folk, and contemporary music.

A special highlight of this year's event is the presence of over 50 distinguished artists performing live on stage, making the morning truly majestic and memorable.

The eminent artists performing this year include:

*Padmashri Suresh Wadkar, the legendary classical vocalist

*Rahul Deshpande, eminent classical singer and music composer

*Vaishali Samant, celebrated voice in Sugam Sangeet and film music

* Sanjeevani Bhelande, versatile playback and devotional singer

*NandeshUmap, acclaimed folk and stage performer

*Sameer Date, award-winning playback singer

*Apurva Nishad, talented vocalist

*Ananya Wadkar, young singer and sitar player

This year's Diwali Pahaat will be beautifully hosted by celebrated personalities like Sankarshan Karhade, Spruha Joshi, Sameera Gujar, and Sanjay Mahale.

"We sincerely invite every family to come together and experience the beauty of this morning to welcome Diwali through the divine rhythm of music," said Mr. Nishant Deshmukh, Founder and Managing Partner, Sugee Group. "Diwali Pahaatis" is our humble effort to preserve Marathi cultural traditions while spreading the joy and light of the festival with everyone."

Entry to the event is by invitation or entry pass only, with each pass valid for one guest. Seating will be on a first-come, first-served basis across the designated venues Ravindra Natya Mandir, Mini Theatre (Laghunatyagriha), Kalangan, LokkalaDalan, BahuvidhDalan, and Nano Theatre. Entry gates will open at 5:00 AM.

This year's Diwali celebration promises to be a morning filled with music, emotions, and the spirit of festive togetherness.

As a devoted patron of art, culture, and community, Sugee Group continues to uphold Mumbai and Maharashtra's cultural legacy through its various social and cultural initiatives. The Group remains committed to fostering unity, joy, and cultural enrichment through such meaningful community experiences.

Free passes for the event are available at the following locations:

Ravindra Natya Mandir - Prabhadevi, Shri Shivaji Mandir - Dadar, Swatantryaveer Savarkar Rashtriya Smarak - Dadar, Shivaji Park Gymkhana - Dadar, Dinanath Mangeshkar Natyagruha- Vile Parle, and Sugee Group Office - Worli.

ABOUT SUGEE GROUP as

Established in 1986, Sugee Group is a story spanning over three decades and today is one of the fastest-growing real estate business groups in Mumbai. With a focus on the redevelopment of residential projects to offer premium and luxury housing, the group has constructed various projects in premium locations within the established neighbourhoods of Mumbai.

With over 16 million sq. ft. of completed, ongoing & upcoming projects, Sugee believes in a customer-centric approach to building homes - with perseverance, integrity, and transparency enabling it to deliver homes to over 1000+ happy families. Also, been awarded for their unique identity in the Real estate World.

Website: https://www.sugeegroup.com

