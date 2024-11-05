Sugee Parivaar's Diwali Pahaat Mesmerizes Mumbaikars

PNN

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], November 5: In a beautiful prelude to the Diwali festivities, Sugee Parivaara cultural initiative by Mumbai's prominent real estate developer, Sugee Grouphosted an enchanting Diwali Pahaat along Dadar Beach, captivating over 5,000 attendees from Dadar and other parts of Mumbai on the serene morning of Narak Chaturdashi. The event, open to all music lovers, witnessed an overwhelming response and became a truly memorable celebration for the community.

On a crisp, breezy morning at the 'Diwali Pahaat,' celebrated Indian classical vocalist Rahul Deshpande captivated the audience with enchanting renditions of Bhaavgeet, Bhaktigeet and Natyageet perfectly embodying the festive spirit of Diwali. His soul-stirring performance featured beloved pieces from The Rahul Deshpande Collective, leaving listeners spellbound. Adding to the musical ambiance, Priyanka Barve's velvety voice infused a unique charm into the morning. The gentle sea breeze from Dadar Beach carried their harmonious notes, weaving a seamless blend of Sapta Sur through their exploration of various Ragas.

Together, the duo revived the magic of timeless Hindi and Marathi classics, with Rahul ji delivering some of his signature compositions. Highlights of the performance included iconic melodies like Kanada Raja Pandharicha, Dil Ki Tapish, Taal Bole Chipalila and the beloved devotional tracks dedicated to Lord Ganesha, 'Tujha Magato Me Aata' and 'Pratham Tula Vandito.'

The event's charm was elevated by the eloquent hosting of Sankarshan Karhade, whose poetic narration and engaging presence enhanced the experience. In unison, Rahul Deshpande, Priyanka Barve, and Sankarshan Karhade orchestrated a seamless symphony of tradition, heritage, and celebration, leaving music aficionados with a morning to cherish forever.

Event concluded by the Vitthal song and felicitation of the singers musicians followed by distributing Faraal sweets to all the attendees while on their way back home. Distinguished guests at the event included Ashish Shelar, Nitin Sardesai, Bharat Ganeshpure, Amit Thackeray and Sharmila Tai Thackeray, along with other dignitaries, who graced the occasion with their presence.

Expressing his gratitude for the event's success, Nishant Deshmukh, Founder and Managing Partner of Sugee Group said, "We are overwhelmed by the enthusiastic response from Mumbaikars. Sugee Parivaar's Diwali Pahaat is not just a musical eventit is our effort to foster a sense of community and preserve our cultural heritage. It is heartening to see families, including children, come together and experience the richness of our musical traditions. This event is a small step towards building a culturally vibrant society and passing on these values to the next generation."

With free passes distributed to the public, the event embodied Sugee Group's commitment to preserving cultural traditions and creating inclusive celebrations for all. This year's Diwali Pahaat exemplified the organization's ethos of blending tradition with community spirit, offering Mumbai a truly unique way to kickstart the festive season.

