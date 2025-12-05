Sugs Lloyd Limited Secures ₹43.37 Crore Order from Punjab State Power Corporation Ltd. (PSPCL)

VMPL

Noida (Uttar Pradesh) [India], December 5: Sugs Lloyd Limited (BSE-SME: 544501), a power infrastructure and EPC solutions provider, announced that it has received a Notification of Award (NOA) from Punjab State Power Corporation Ltd. (PSPCL) for the execution of LT and HT Infrastructure Loss Reduction Works on a turnkey basis under the Revamped Distribution Sector Scheme (RDSS) in the state of Punjab.

The order is valued at ₹43,37,82,924 (Rupees Forty-three crore thirty-seven lakh eighty-two thousand nine hundred twenty-four only). The project is aimed at strengthening power distribution networks and supporting loss reduction initiatives across the identified regions in Punjab.

Key Project Highlights:

-Upgradation and strengthening of LT and HT distribution infrastructure, including the supply, installation, testing, and commissioning (SITC) of equipment and associated materials.

-Construction, augmentation, and reconfiguration of network components to support system improvement and loss reduction.

-Comprehensive turnkey execution, encompassing design support, field implementation, technical compliance, and quality verification.

-Project sanctioned under the Revamped Distribution Sector Scheme (RDSS)

All activities will be undertaken in accordance with PSPCL's specifications and prescribed safety, technical, and quality standards. The project is scheduled to be completed within 24 months from the issuance of the Notification of Award.

Commenting on the receipt of the new order, Mr. Satyakam Basu, CEO, Sugs Lloyd Limited, said:

"This order from PSPCL marks a meaningful addition to our ongoing project portfolio and indicates continued engagement with key utilities. The project aligns with our consistent focus on strengthening our presence in the Power T&D segment. Our efforts remain directed toward maintaining quality execution, supporting client requirements, and focusing on creating value for our stakeholders through disciplined and consistent performance."

About Sugs Lloyd Limited

The company is a leading EPC company engaged in Power T&D, solar, and smart grid solutions across India. Established in 2009, the company has evolved into a trusted partner for power infrastructure projects under schemes such as RDSS & IPDS. The company serves blue-chip clients including NTPC, Tata Power, Adani Renewables, Indian Railway and several state DISCOMs.

The company holds over 50% market share in Fault Passage Indicator (FPI) technology and continues to expand in the Power T&D and Solar Segments.

For H1 FY26, the company reported revenue from operations of ₹123.03 crore, EBITDA of ₹18.88 crore, and Net Profit of ₹11.82 crore.

Disclaimer

This document contains forward-looking statements, which are not historical facts and are subject to risks and uncertainties such as government actions, local developments, and technological risks. The Company is not responsible for any actions taken based on these statements and does not commit to publicly updating them to reflect future events or circumstances.

For more information, please visit: https://www.sugslloyds.com/

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by VMPL.will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor