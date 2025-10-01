SUJAN celebrates 25 years of sharing exceptional hospitality while positively impacting thousands of lives and protecting India's biodiversity

PRNewswire

New Delhi [India], October 1: The 30th of September 2025 marked a significant milestone in Indian luxury hospitality as SUJAN celebrates twenty five years of excellence, innovation, and purpose-driven luxury tourism. It was in October 2000 that Sher Bagh, SUJAN's pioneering tented camp in Ranthambhore, first opened to guests from around the world. Today, SUJAN stands as a symbol of responsible luxury and transformative experiences, deeply rooted in India's cultural and natural heritage. Sher Bagh - The Iconic SUJAN Camp in Ranthambhore - Marks a Quarter Century.

Founded by Jaisal Singh, aged just 20 years old, SUJAN began as a vision to redefine the way travellers connected with the wild, the land, and the communities around them. Sher Bagh was the first luxury camp of its kind in India, inspired by a family's deep rooted love and commitment to Ranthambhore. It was designed to deliver immersive wildlife encounters in one of the country's most celebrated tiger reserves.

"SUJAN was born out of our love for Ranthambhore and our belief that true luxury lies in authenticity, making a difference, and storytelling," said Jaisal Singh, Founder & CEO of SUJAN. "Twenty-five years on, we remain committed to creating meaningful journeys that conserve our wildlife, support local communities, and protect India's rich heritage."

Over the past two and a half decades, SUJAN has expanded to include a distinguished portfolio of exceptional properties across Rajasthan, including SUJAN The Serai, Jaisalmer and SUJAN JAWAI, Jawai Bandh, each with its own distinct character and strong conservation ethos.

Key highlights of SUJAN's 25-year journey:

* Over 100,000 trees planted across their properties

* Over 150 sq. km under protection in the Jawai region through their rewilding project

* 13 schools under the care of SUJAN benefitting 11,667 students

* 55,839 patients treated from SUJAN's free Mobile Medical Unit in Jawai since 2018

* 80.5% of all employees are from the state of Rajasthan

* Multiple community development programs in rural Rajasthan, including healthcare, education, and women's empowerment impacting over 22,500 individuals

* A conservation contribution model where a portion of every guest's stay supports community and conservation projects.

* SUJAN JAWAI awarded in the Worlds 50 Best Hotels in 2024, the only hotel in India to make this prestigious list.

* SUJAN Sher Bagh, was awarded Tatler 101 Best Hotels in 2001 and again in 2024- maintaining consistency throughout the decades.

* SUJAN Sher Bagh has been awarded in the 2025 Conde Nast Traveller Readers' Choice Awards, as well as its Gold List & Best Family Hotels in the World.

* No other hotel company in India has committed more to communities and conservation.

Protecting India's wilderness

Long before SUJAN's inception, the intention behind SUJAN's mindset existed in spirit. Their very first property was built on land that Jaisal's parents, and late Uncle Valmik Thapar, purchased in the 1970s. To live the SUJAN life today is to enjoy exceptional travel experiences that enrich and rejuvenate one's soul, whilst making a measurable positive impact on parts of the planet that the family knows and treasures.

Today, SUJAN has a presence in three regions of Rajasthan, where the philosophy of the original camp remains true: the recovery and restoration of the wildernesses the family calls home, in partnership with non-profit conservation partners and the communities in each region.

As SUJAN commemorates twenty five years of sharing these magnificent wildernesses with their guests, and in so doing, helping to ensure their protection, they now look to what's next, and what more can be done.

With new regions on the horizon for SUJAN, their dedication to their founding goal is stronger than ever, and as always, they will only develop new concepts that are better or as good as the ones they already have. This is to guarantee that they continue to deliver a consistently excellent guest experience and remain steadfast in support of their mission to ensure that the land and communities always benefit through SUJAN's presence.

Looking Ahead

As SUJAN looks ahead, it continues to lead with purpose, exploring new experiences that remain anchored in its core values of conservation, culture, and conscious travel. With new projects on the horizon and soon to be announced, SUJAN looks forward to sharing more about the next chapter.

About SUJAN

SUJAN is a family-owned, award-winning collection of experiential luxury camps and palaces in India. With a commitment to conservation, community, and craft, SUJAN delivers transformative journeys that honour India's natural landscapes and cultural traditions.

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2786788/SUJAN_Sher_Bagh.jpg

