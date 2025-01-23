Sumeet Tappoo to embark on UK and Europe tour in support of free healthcare

VMPL

New Delhi [India], January 23: Renowned for his soulful voice and deep musical artistry, Sumeet Tappoo is set to embark on a much-anticipated live concert tour across the UK and Europe this February and March. After the remarkable success of his recent albums Dil Pareshan Karta Hai (in collaboration with the legendary Gulzar) and Legacy (with the esteemed Anup Jalota), Tappoo is ready to bring his emotive performances to cities such as London, Leicester, Birmingham, Amsterdam, Eindhoven, Antwerp, Milan, and Zagreb.

Both music albums, released in August and December 2024, respectively, have struck a chord with music lovers worldwide for their heartfelt compositions and powerful vocals, reinforcing Tappoo's reputation as one of Indian music's most compelling voices.

This upcoming tour, titled the 'Heart to Heart Concert Tour,' is an extension of Tappoo's artistic journey and a testament to his commitment to using music as a force for good. Proceeds from the concerts will support free healthcare initiatives in India, a cause that resonates deeply with Tappoo's ethos of giving back through meaningful actions. The funds raised will contribute to the pioneering work of Sri Madhusudan Sai, whose chain of hospitals across India offers free medical treatments, surgeries, and medications to those in need, eliminating financial barriers to healthcare.

Sumeet Tappoo shared his excitement about the tour, saying, "Performing live is always a joy, and this tour holds special significance as it brings together the power of music and the spirit of service. Through this endeavour, we aim to inspire hope and positivity while supporting an extraordinary initiative that provides free healthcare to countless individuals in India."

Accompanied by a team of world-class musicians from Mumbai, Tappoo's live performances promise to captivate audiences while also contributing to a purpose that uplifts lives. With a discography of over 70 albums and singles and more than 1,100 live performances worldwide, Tappoo continues to transcend borders, bringing his music and mission to a global stage.

The tour will commence on Valentine's Day, 14th February, symbolising a heartfelt connection between music, compassion, and collective humanity.

