ATK

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], December 14: On the occasion of the International Day of Persons with Disabilities, Sumit Agarwal was awarded the prestigious Adapt Achievement Award at ADAPT Fest 2024. Held at the historic Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Vastu Sangrahalaya (CSMV) Grounds in Mumbai, this event celebrated individuals who have made extraordinary contributions to inclusion, empowerment, and diversity.

Sumit Agarwal, a resident of Kolkata, was recognized for his remarkable work as an advocate for inclusion and equality. As the Icon of the Election Commission of India, SDG Ambassador for Diversity and Inclusion, and Mentor of Change for Niti Aayog, Sumit has dedicated his life to breaking barriers and fostering opportunities for individuals with disabilities. His tireless efforts have inspired countless people to reimagine what inclusion truly means.

Born with cerebral palsy, Sumit's journey has been one of resilience and determination. Refusing to let challenges define him, he has transformed obstacles into opportunities to drive meaningful change. Speaking at the award ceremony, Sumit shared, "This award is not just about my journey. It represents a collective effort to build a world where everyone, regardless of ability, has the opportunity to thrive. Inclusion isn't just a goalit's a necessity."

One of the organizations driving this vision forward is the India Autism Center (IAC), a groundbreaking initiative dedicated to creating a world where neurodiversity is celebrated. IAC focuses on holistic support through special educator training, advanced facilities, and accessible living spaces for individuals with autism. The IAC's mission to foster acceptance and break barriers serves as a model for impactful inclusion, aligning with the values celebrated by the Adapt Achievement Award.

About ADAPT

ADAPT (formerly The Spastcis Society of India) started by Dr Mithu Alur in 1972 with three children. At present, the Society has four centers in the city, at Colaba, Dharavi, Bandra and Chembur. These centers provide assessment, inclusive education, treatment and therapy (physio, occupational and speech), aids and equipment (wheelchairs, special feeding equipment and communication aids), vocational training, skills development, counselling, capacity building, advocacy and policy change. Research into the complex neurological condition of cerebral palsy and inclusive education also forms a part of the Society's activities as does increasing awareness within the community.

The day ended with Mitchell Santner providing an invaluable 50*, with William ORourke unbeaten at the other end.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor