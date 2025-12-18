Sundrex Oil Company Ltd.'s Rs. 32.25 crore SME IPO to open for Subscription on December 22, 2025

PNN

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], December 18: Established in 2010, Sundrex Oil Company Limited is a manufacturer and wholesaler of high-performance industrial and automotive lubricants, greases, and speciality products serving industries in India and neighbouring countries. The company is poised for its initial public offering (IPO), with plans to raise INR 32.25 crores by issuing 37,50,400 lakh new shares.

For its SME Initial Public Offering (IPO), Sundrex Oil Company has established a price band of Rs 81 to Rs 86 per share. The company's shares will open for subscription on December 22, 2025 and close on December 24, 2025. These will be listed on the NSE Emerge, with a projected listing date of Tuesday, December 30, 2025. Affinity Global Capital Market Pvt. Ltd. is the book-running lead manager, and Cameo Corporate Services Ltd. is the registrar of the issue.

The proceeds will be utilised to fund working capital, capital expenditure, prepayments or repayments of secured or unsecured loans, general corporate purposes, and offer-related expenses.

Mr Mahesh Sonthalia, Chairman & Managing Director, Sundrex Oil Company Limited, said, "Over the years, we have built a manufacturing-led, B2B-focused business anchored in quality, process discipline, and long-standing relationships with industrial and PSU customers. As we move forward, our focus will remain on strengthening our operational capabilities, improving balance sheet efficiency, and pursuing sustainable growth in line with regulatory and governance standards. The proposed IPO represents an important milestone in Sundrex Oil's journey. We are hopeful that after the proposed public issue, we will be able to execute our growth strategy in a manner that creates exponential value for all our stakeholders while consistently delivering high-quality products and strengthening our national and international footprint."

On Friday, December 26, 2025, the shares of the Sundrex Oil Company IPO are expected to be allotted, and on Monday, December 29, 2025, the shares will be credited to the allottees' demat accounts. The IPO comprises 2.07% of the net issue for QIB, 58.72% for Individual investors who apply for a minimum application size and 39.22% of the net issue for the NII segment.

Individual investors who apply with a minimum application size need to contribute a minimum of Rs 1798.43 lakh, as the minimum 2-lot size for an application is 20,91,200 shares. For HNIs, the minimum bidding size is three lots, or 14,70,400 shares, for a total investment of Rs 1264.54 lakh at the upper price band. For market makers, the size is 1,88,800 shares.

Sundrex Oil Company Limited reported a 41% increase in total revenue and a remarkable 112% rise in profit after tax (PAT) for the financial year ending March 31, 2025, compared to the previous year. The company's total revenue stood at ₹69.12 crore for the fiscal year ending March 31, 2025.

Sundrex Oil Company Limited's product portfolio includes industrial lubricants, automotive lubricants, and speciality products. The company makes products under its brand and provides contract manufacturing services. These services include toll blending and contract packaging. The company offers labelling services. This allows businesses to market and sell high-quality products with their brand name.

Sundrex Oil Company Limited is promoted by Mr Mahesh Sonthalia, Mr Shashank Sonthalia, and Mr Aman Sonthalia, who collectively bring deep experience across strategy, operations, and financial management in the lubricants and industrial products sector. The Company is led by Mr Mahesh Sonthalia, Chairman & Managing Director, who oversees overall strategy and governance; Mr Shashank Sonthalia, Whole-Time Director & CEO, who is responsible for business operations, execution, and growth initiatives; and Mr Aman Sonthalia, Chief Financial Officer, who manages finance, compliance, and risk controls. The management team is supported by experienced professionals and independent directors, ensuring strong operational discipline and governance standards as the company enters its next phase of growth.

