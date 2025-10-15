Sunfraa Green Energy Leads the Charge with Adani Solar to Advance PM’s ‘Har Ghar Solar’ Mission in Gujarat

Ahmedabad (Gujarat) [India], October 14: A significant milestone in Gujarat's renewable energy landscape was achieved today as Sunfraa Green Energy Pvt. Ltd. officially became an Authorised Channel Partner of Adani Solar, one of India's largest and most trusted solar module manufacturers. The partnership was announced during a Channel Partner Launch Program hosted at Praveg Eulogia, Sindhubhavan, Ahmedabad, in the presence of senior representatives from Adani Solar and leading solar entrepreneurs from across the state.

This collaboration represents a major step forward in advancing the adoption of clean and sustainable solar energy solutions across Gujarat. It aligns closely with Hon'ble Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi's vision of “Har Ghar Solar” and supports the PM Surya Ghar Yojana (PMSGY)—an initiative empowering millions of Indian households to embrace solar energy for a sustainable and energy-independent future.

The launch program witnessed enthusiastic participation from solar dealers, distributors, entrepreneurs, and business owners across Gujarat, all united by a shared mission to accelerate the state's renewable energy transition. Representatives from Adani Solar reaffirmed the brand's commitment to India's clean energy goals and highlighted the importance of partnerships in promoting widespread solar adoption.

Through this partnership, Sunfraa Green Energy Pvt. Ltd. will leverage its extensive distribution network and customer-centric approach to deliver high-quality Adani Solar products, provide unmatched sales support, and ensure efficient warranty services throughout Gujarat.

Co-founders of Sunfraa Green Energy Pvt. Ltd.—Harmit Patwa, Naman Nagarsheth, Eshan Cholia, Shivam Vekaria, and Kalpesh Solanki—said: “Our association with Adani Solar marks a defining moment in Sunfraa Green Energy's journey. Becoming an Authorised Channel Partner reinforces our commitment to driving Gujarat's transition toward sustainable and renewable energy solutions.

We share Adani Solar's vision of making solar power accessible and reliable for every household and business. Through this partnership, we aim to strengthen the clean energy ecosystem, deliver exceptional service quality, and contribute meaningfully to India's mission of energy independence. Together, we look forward to illuminating a greener, more self-reliant future for our state and our nation.”

About Sunfraa Green Energy Pvt. Ltd.

Sunfraa Green Energy Pvt. Ltd. is a leading renewable energy company based in Gujarat, dedicated to providing high-quality solar solutions. Known for its trusted distribution network and commitment to service excellence, the company plays a pivotal role in driving the adoption of sustainable energy across the region.

