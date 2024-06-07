Sunil Chhetri signs a landmark deal with Skechers

PNN

New Delhi [India], June 7: As per FairPlay Sports, Chhetri's marketing agency, it is the highest-value athletic apparel deal ever signed by an Indian footballer.

Indian footballing legend Chhetri will compete in Skechers football boots and appear in marketing campaigns for the brand.

India's leading Athlete Management agency, FairPlay Sports, which handles brands, business, endorsement deals and public relations for some of the top Indian athletes in various disciplines, recently closed a deal for the Indian National Football Team Captain, Sunil Chhetri, with the US-headquartered brand Skechers, at a record-breaking value.

Speaking about the association, Chhetri said, "I am delighted to join forces with Skechers, a brand that is always innovating to achieve excellence. I love the Skechers Football boots, and I look forward to helping players and fans across the country discover how amazing this brand will be for our sport."

Sunil Chhetri stands as one of the most distinguished names in the world of football, renowned for his exceptional skill, dedication, and leadership both on and off the field. As the captain of the Indian National Football Team, he holds the all-time record in India and is fourth place globally for goals scored in international matches with 94. Chhetri has won numerous accolades, both for club and country, including the AIFF Player of the Year seven times, the Arjuna Award in 2011 and the Padma Shri in 2019.

Bandana Chhetri, Co-founder, FairPlay sports said, "This association is the highest ever football boots [and apparel] deal signed by any footballer in India. It is a historic step towards not just the development of Football in our country but also a huge affirmation of increasing marketability of Indian footballers. We look forward to many such associations in the future as well."

Sparsh Tyagi, Head - Business Development at FairPlay Sports added, "We are absolutely delighted to stitch this historic partnership between Sunil Chhetri and Skechers. We have seen internationally how top footballers are able to acquire highly lucrative football boots deals and took inspiration from that to deliver a mutually beneficial association."

Skechers Football boots are currently available in Europe and the United States and are expected to be rolling out to India in August 2024.

FairPlay Sports also exclusively manages athletes like Shivam Dube, Gurpreet Singh Sandhu, Arshdeep Singh, Prasidh Krishna, Sai Kishore, Shivam Mavi, Anirudh Thapa and around 90 others, Additionally, the agency helps brands form alliances with competitions like the Indian Premier League (IPL) and Indian Super League (ISL).

