Sunita Agrawal Crowned Best Women Entrepreneur in Chhattisgarh at Global Excellence Awards 2025 by Brand Empower

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], September 1: The Global Excellence Awards 2025, the Biggest Business Awards, presented by Brand Empower Pvt. Ltd. on 17th August 2025, was a grand celebration of innovation, excellence, and leadership across business, entertainment, and lifestyle sectors. Held at a very prestigious location in Mumbai, Maharashtra on 17th August 2025, the event was graced by the ever-elegant Mrs. Kajol Devgan as the Chief Guest, adding glamour and warmth to the memorable evening. The 6th edition of the awards brought together achievers from varied industries, recognizing their hard work, dedication, and contributions. Among the shining winners was Mrs. Sunita Agrawal, Owner of Zivass Family Salon, who was honoured with the esteemed title of Best Women Entrepreneur in Chhattisgarh on 17th August 2025. The event was a testament to Brand Empower's mission of celebrating true talent and empowering individuals who set benchmarks in their respective fields.

Mrs. Sunita Agrawal, receiving the award on behalf of her salon brand, expressed heartfelt gratitude and pride in being acknowledged on such a prestigious platform. As the Owner of Zivass Family Salon, she has been a trailblazer in the beauty and wellness sector in Chhattisgarh, inspiring women entrepreneurs with her journey of determination and success. In her acceptance note, Mrs. Agrawal said, "This recognition at the Global Excellence Awards is not just an award for me but a motivation to continue working harder, innovating, and empowering women around me. I sincerely thank Brand Empower for giving me this honour and Zivass Family Salon's loyal clients who have been my true strength." Her recognition stood out as a beacon of women empowerment at an event where many achievers from entertainment, business, and corporate sectors were felicitated.

The star-studded evening also honoured celebrities whose outstanding performances have left a mark on audiences nationwide. Roshni Walia bagged the award for Best Debutant, while Mohit Malik was recognised as Best Actor in Negative Role (Azaad). Rising OTT stars were also celebrated, with Aanchal Singh winning Promising Face OTT (Yeh Kaali Kaali Aankhein) and Varun Sood taking home the title of Breakthrough Performer OTT (Call Me Bae). Dance and music performances shined with Lauren Gottlieb being awarded for Best Performance Dance (The Royals) and Sudhir Yaduvanshi receiving the Powerhouse Singer Award for the title track of Son of Sardaar 2. The paparazzi industry was honoured too, with Varinder Chawla named Paparazzi Powerhouse of the Year and Viral Bhayani applauded as the Trendsetter Behind the Lens. Music talent also received recognition, as Ankita Bhattacharyya bagged the award for Excellence in Singing & Performing. Youth entertainment was celebrated with Shruti Sinha & Tanvi Gadkari for Most Popular Youth Show (Campus Beats Season 4), while Darshan Kumaar was acknowledged for his Outstanding Performance in Aashram. In addition to individuals, reputed brands too were celebrated at the ceremony. LG Electronics India Limited, represented by Pankaj Chaudhary, Deputy Manager, Corporate Marketing, was honoured as the Most Trusted BrandElectronics Segment, and GIVA, represented by Mr. Khemraj, Sr. AM, proudly received the title of Most Trusted Jewellery Brand for Modern India, reaffirming their commitment to quality and trust.

The Global Excellence Awards & Convention 2025 once again showcased its legacy of honouring leaders and innovators, continuing the tradition of excellence carried over the years. In its past editions, the awards have been graced by luminaries such as Mrs. Raveena Tandon, Mrs. Madhuri Dixit Nene, Mr. Anupam Kher, and Mrs. Shilpa Shetty Kundra, making it one of India's most credible recognition platforms. Rahul Ranjan Singh, CEO of Brand Empower, ensured the event maintained its grandeur and spirit of authenticity. The 6th GEA was supported by an esteemed line-up of partners: Baghel Industries Pvt. Ltd. as Co-Sponsor, Webpulse Solution Pvt. Ltd. as Digital Marketing Partner, Webpulse Foundation as CSR Partner, GetManufacturers.com as B2B Partner, Natural Therapy India as Wellness Partner, and Local Dukaan as eCommerce Partner. With a blend of glamour, recognition, and inspiration, the event successfully upheld Brand Empower's vision of honouring achievers who redefine excellence.

