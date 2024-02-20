Sunita Omprakash Rahi Takes Best Story of Entrepreneurial Resilience and Creativity Award at National Designer Award 2023

New Delhi (India), February 20: In the vibrant landscape of India’s fashion industry, one name shines brightly as a beacon of creativity, resilience, and ethical values – Sunita Omprakash Rahi. The visionary mind behind RAGUN COLLECTION, Sunita Rahi has not only carved a unique niche for herself but has also redefined the essence of fashion with her brand’s distinctive ethos of comfort and simplicity.

Hailing from Anand, Gujarat, Sunita Rahi’s journey into the world of fashion was fueled by a desire to stand out and connect with people, despite her naturally shy disposition. Starting with just a handful of designs, her journey was propelled forward by her unwavering determination and the steadfast support of her husband, Mr. Omprakash Rahi. Together, they laid the foundation of RAGUN COLLECTION, a name derived from their children Gunjan and Rahul, who became the very pillars of their burgeoning enterprise.

Over the span of 15 years, Sunita Rahi navigated the intricate challenges of the wholesale market, gradually establishing RAGUN as a trusted name in ethnic ladies’ dresses. Now, with a strategic expansion into western wear and unisex clothing, Sunita aims to further fortify her brand’s reputation for quality and affordability, while staying true to her core values.

At the heart of RAGUN lies a profound commitment to making fashion accessible to all, bridging the chasm between wholesale and retail markets. For Sunita, comfort and simplicity aren’t just buzzwords but guiding principles that permeate every creation emerging from RAGUN COLLECTION.

Acknowledging the instrumental role of platforms like the World Designing Forum (WDF) in fostering connections and facilitating growth, Sunita views WDF not merely as an organization but as a nurturing community, akin to a family, that fosters collaboration and encourages innovation.

With a visionary zeal to craft a society where fashion is inclusive and attainable, Sunita Rahi aspires to make RAGUN a symbol of empowerment and self-expression for individuals from all walks of life.

In a heartfelt message to her audience, Sunita underscores the importance of resilience, perseverance, and unwavering dedication to one’s vision. She extends a warm invitation to all to join her in celebrating diversity and embracing simplicity in their personal style.

The journey of Sunita Omprakash Rahi stands as a profound testament to the transformative power of determination, creativity, and ethical values in surmounting obstacles and achieving unparalleled success in the dynamic world of fashion.

