Sunny Vinayak Nimhan & Someshwar Foundation's Street Plays Aim to Eradicate Drug Addiction in Pune

Pune (Maharashtra) [India], July 24: Someshwar Foundation, under the guidance of Sunny Vinayak Nimhan, has launched a street play initiative aimed at raising awareness about the dangers of drug addiction. With the increasing urbanization of Pune, drug addiction, once considered a distant issue, has now penetrated middle-class neighborhoods and is threatening to invade homes. Actor Ramesh Pardeshi, also known as Pitya Bhai, emphasized the importance of proactive community efforts to combat this menace.

At the launch event, Pardeshi stated, "Drug addiction is a growing danger that must be eradicated from our society. It is everyone's duty to raise public awareness and take action before it invades our homes and ruins lives." The event, held at Kalakar Katta, saw the participation of former corporator Sunny Vinayak Nimhan, actor Akshay Waghmare, and former corporator Aditya, who all shared their commitment to this cause.

Someshwar Foundation has undertaken a long-term and comprehensive public awareness campaign to keep youth away from drugs and addiction. This campaign will feature street plays performed in different parts of the city, aiming to educate the public and create a strong community movement against drug use. The #TAD initiative will be under four stages i.e. Awareness, Consultation, Rehabilitation & Medication until this completely eradicates from the city.

Sunny Vinayak Nimhan, a catalyst for positive change, highlighted the campaign's objective, stating, "This initiative is designed to unite Pune residents in the fight against drugs. We aim to implement awareness, guidance, de-addiction, and a drug-free campaign until drugs are banished from our community."

Actor Akshay Waghmare addressed the cultural influences contributing to the issue, saying, "Pune city is suffering from the adverse effects of Western culture. It is encouraging to see the youth stepping forward to oppose these undesirable influences. Increasing the number of awareness programs is crucial to our success."

The campaign is not just about the performances but also involves collaboration with various community leaders and volunteers. Compiled by Amit Murkute, Tinku Das, Aniket Kapote, Ganesh Shelar, Ganesh Shinde, Pramod Kamble, and Abhishek Pardeshi, the initiative represents a collective effort to make Pune a drug-free city.

Each street play has been designed to resonate with different demographics, ensuring that the message of drug prevention reaches all sections of society. By engaging the audience through relatable stories and compelling performances, the Someshwar Foundation aims to make a lasting impact.

Drug addiction is a complex issue that requires a multifaceted approach. Alongside the street plays, the foundation plans to distribute informative pamphlets, host workshops, and provide access to counseling services. These efforts are aimed at providing a support system for those struggling with addiction and educating the public on how to identify and respond to the signs of drug abuse.

Someshwar Foundation is calling on all Pune residents to support this initiative. By attending the street plays, participating in discussions, and spreading the word, the community can take a stand against drug addiction. The foundation believes that collective action is key to creating a drug-free environment for future generations.

The launch of this street play campaign is just the beginning. Someshwar Foundation is committed to continuing its efforts until drug addiction is eradicated in Pune. With the support of community members, local leaders, and dedicated volunteers, this vision can become a reality.

For more information, please visit: www.sunnynimhan.com or 8308 123 555 #TAD - Together Against Drugs.

