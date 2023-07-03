Sunpure Extracts Private Limited Unveils New Natural Cosmetic Ingredients: BAKUCHIpure™and TetraBeauty™

New Delhi (India), July 3: Sunpure Extracts Private Limited, one of the first companies to develop active cosmeceutical ingredients from natural sources, is taking natural cosmetic ingredients to a new level with the launch of the BAKUCHIpure™and TetraBeauty™.

The ingredients made its debut at Cosmetics Asia in Bangkok in late October last year, generating quite a lot of interest among customers. The line is being rolled out in other regions across the globe over the coming months.

“BAKUCHIpureTM is used as Natural retinol, is an intelligent integration of science and performance that positively influences the ease of formulating cosmetics and personal care products. TetraBeauty™ is a derivative of curcumin and has been used in supplements for a long time, and its dermatological properties can now be leveraged with tropical formulations,” said Saurabh Sharma, VP, Business Development, Sunpure Extracts Pvt. Ltd.

BAKUCHIpure™ and TetraBeauty™ are the results of over of dedicated research by the Sunpure Research IncubationCentre (SRIC) team to develop novel cosmeceuticals derived from natural sources. BAKUCHIpure™ and TetraBeauty™provides innovative solutions to create unique formulations differentiated from others in the market, with Sunpure’s expertise available to assist customers in developing their formulas from the range of ingredients offered. BAKUCHIpure™and TetraBeauty™ cater to the broad palette of applications in the Cosmeceutical and personal care range that includes anti-ageing, anti-acne, anti-wrinkles skincare, haircare hydration, skin brightening

and nourishment. BAKUCHIpure™ and TetraBeauty™ are designed for use in various dosage forms that include creams, lotions, serums, gels, cleansers and toners.

BAKUCHIpure™ and TetraBeauty™are testament to our technical prowess and continuing research in bringing natural and efficacious solutions for the growing cosmetics and personal care industry, said Amit Srivastava, General Manager, Sunpure Extracts Pvt. Ltd, India

Sunpure also produces glabridin, pterocarpus and pomegranate extract for the cosmetic industry. For more details, you may visit website www.bakuchipure.com and www.tetrabeauty.co.in

About Sunpure Extracts Private Limited:

Sunpure Extracts Private Limited has natural extracts production facilities in UP and Uttarakhand and exports natural ingredients to over 28 countries. SEPL is globally known for B2B brands like AshwaBoost®, CurcuBoost®, SPIRUproteen®, BOSWpure®, WKB20K®, FENUTEIN®, and CENTpure®. The company has successfully filed 14 US DMFs with US FDA for a range of natural extracts and Botanicals and has applied for 4 patents. SEPL serves companies in the segments of Nutraceuticals, Food Supplements, Pharma, Personal Care, Flavour and Fragrance.

