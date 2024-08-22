Sunpure receives patent for Curcuminoids Complex AKTIV C5 (CURCUBOOST®)

New Delhi (India), August 22: Sunpure announced a milestone in its ongoing intellectual property mission. Sunpure has received a patent grant for Curcuminoids Complex AKTIV C5 (CURCUBOOST®) with enhanced bioavailable penta active components of Turmeric.

“We are thrilled to receive this patent, highlighting our commitment to innovation. This patent (CURCUBOOST®) grant is a significant milestone for Sunpure Research Incubation Centre (SRIC), Sunpure Extracts Private Limited, and we look forward to bringing more such innovative health solutions and ingredients to our customers”, says Mr. Amit Srivastava (GM), Sunpure.

The application for the Invention of the Curcumin C5 AKTIV complex—CURCUBOOST® —was accepted in 2019, and after addressing various queries, it was granted in 2024. This patent will be in force until 2039.

The present invention envisioned chemical composition modification of the active molecules of Turmeric to use Curcuminoids with better Bioavailability and increased efficacy by using two additional ingredients: Turmeric Merone and Polysaccharides along with Curcuminoids, says Mr. Singh, Principal Scientist, SRIC (Sunpure Research Incubation Centre).

SRIC scientists work tirelessly to discover and develop standardised natural extracts that provide an alternative therapy for emerging nutritional and health requirements worldwide. This patent grant recognises the pioneering work accomplished in the IP domain by the SEPL Team.

This will benefit formulators economically, as using less CURCUBOOST will increase bioavailability, and enhanced absorption will lead to better efficacy.

“With its seamless application across various delivery mechanisms, this achievement reaffirms our dedication to pioneering technological integration of Ayurveda and modern science that redefine novel solutions. Our initiatives showcase our proactive commitment to environmental sustainability using whole biomass”, says Mr Saurabh Sharma (VP) of Sunpure.

The award recognises and celebrates Sunpure’s IP portfolio, which has embraced IP generation and protection to fuel economic growth and contribute to the country's economic progress.

Sunpure has GMP certification and an Ayurvedic license from AYUSH.

About Sunpure Extracts Private Limited (SEPL)

Sunpure Extracts Private Limited (SEPL) has natural extract production facilities in UP and Uttarakhand and exports natural ingredients to over 32 countries. SEPL is globally known for B2B brands like AshwaBoost®, CurcuBoost®, SPIRUproteen®, MORIMAXproteen®, ZingiNatPure®, BOSWpure®, WKB20K®, TetraBeauty® FENUTEIN®, and CENTpure®. The company has successfully filed 14 US DMFs with the US FDA for a range of natural extracts and Botanicals and has applied for 4 patents. SEPL serves companies in the nutraceuticals, food supplements, pharma, personal care, flavour, and fragrance segments.

