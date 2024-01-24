Sunrise Lifecare by Dr Sachinder Jain Nawal and Dr Shalini Jain Pioneer Hope in IVF

Gurgaon (India), January 24: Sunrise Lifecare by Dr Sachinder Jain Nawal and Dr Shalini Jain, a leading IVF speciality hospital, is illuminating pathways for couples and individuals struggling with fertility challenges. It has successfully treated thousands of complicated cases in Gurgaon and Delhi-NCR. With a commitment to patient-centric care, advanced technology, and inclusivity, Sunrise Lifecare is a ray of hope, breaking down barriers and making the dream of parenthood a reality for more.

Sunrise Lifecare curates solutions to meet its diverse patient base’s unique needs. It offers state-of-the-art fertility treatments, including In Vitro Fertilisation (IVF) and Intrauterine Insemination (IUI), having dedicated crores in Research & Development for affordable IVF. The hospital’s dedicated team, including renowned specialists Dr Sachinder Jain Nawal and Dr Shalini Jain, understands the emotional journey of patients, providing personalised support at every step of the fertility treatment process.

Sunrise Lifecare introduces the nation’s most affordable IVF packages, with just ₹38,999, compared to the average cost of ₹1,50,000. This initiative reflects the hospital’s commitment to making quality fertility care accessible to people in need.

By focusing on individuals and couples experiencing fertility challenges, Sunrise Lifecare aligns resources and the highest quality cutting-edge technology to maximise success in assisted advanced reproductive techniques.

Addressing a diverse audience dealing with fertility issues, Sunrise Lifecare acknowledges the emotional challenges of fertility struggles. The hospital recognises the importance of offering medical solutions and empathetic and compassionate support throughout the fertility treatment process, deciding never to bail on patients regardless of their socio-economic challenges.

The success of Sunrise Lifecare’s journey in Gurgaon and Delhi-NCR is anchored in a patient-centric ethos, prioritising the unique needs of each individual or couple. This approach has garnered trust and resulted in numerous success stories, making the hospital’s reputation as a reliable partner on the path to parenthood.

