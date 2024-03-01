"Sunshine 2024" Lights Up Modern Group of Institutes Campus with Joyous Festivities

VMPL

New Delhi [India], March 1: Modern Group of Institutes concluded its much-anticipated annual festival, "Sunshine 2024," with resounding success and jubilation. The four-day extravaganza, held from February 26th to February 29th, 2024, became a canvas of talent, enthusiasm, and camaraderie, showcasing the institute's dedication to holistic development and fostering a vibrant campus culture.

Modern Group of Institutes - Central India's Premier Hub for Holistic Education

Modern Group of Institutes stands as the epitome of academic excellence in Central India, offering a diverse range of courses tailored to shape the future leaders of the pharmaceutical and management industries. With an impressive array of programs such as M. Pharm, B.Pharm, D.Pharm, MBA in Pharmaceutical Management, BBA, B.Ed, and MBA, the institute provides a comprehensive educational experience.

Inauguration and Dignitaries' Presence

The festival kicked off on February 26th with an electrifying inaugural session. The atmosphere buzzed with anticipation and excitement as attendees were treated to soulful renditions of Ganesh Vandana and Saraswati Vandana. The session featured a captivating Corporate Video presentation and a warm Floral welcome. Dignitaries, including Dr. Sapna Malviya, Head of Institute, Dr. Punit K. Dwivedi, Group Director, and Dr. Anil Kharia, Honorable Chairman, graced the occasion with their presence, delivering inspiring words.

Days Packed with Activities

Subsequent days unfolded a plethora of activities and events, ranging from sports competitions to cultural performances and artistic showcases. Cricket matches, tug of war battles, badminton, chess, carom, face painting, and t-shirt painting brought together participants from various houses, creating a dynamic and engaging atmosphere.

The cricket arena witnessed displays of prowess and teamwork, offering thrilling matches that had spectators on the edge of their seats. Tug of war contests showcased spirited competition, fostering camaraderie and excitement among participants.

Artistic Expression Takes Center Stage

The highlight of the second day was the creative expression witnessed in the t-shirt painting and face painting competitions, themed "Vasant." Students adorned t-shirts with vibrant artwork, capturing the essence of spring with intricate details. In the "Fantasy Art" face painting segment, participants unleashed their imagination, transforming faces into canvases for fantastical creations that transported viewers to otherworldly realms.

Delightful Culinary Journey

On the third day, amidst ongoing festivities, attendees were treated to a delightful array of food stalls offering a variety of cuisines. Traditional delicacies and contemporary treats satisfied every palate, adding another layer of enjoyment to the event. The day concluded with a grand prize distribution ceremony, recognizing and rewarding outstanding performances across various competitions.

Grand Finale Sets the Night Aglow with Dance, Drama, Fashion, and DJ Magic

The zenith of "Sunshine 2024" unfolded in a mesmerizing Grand Finale, as the campus witnessed an extraordinary amalgamation of artistry and rhythm. From breathtaking dance performances to riveting dramas, a runway adorned with style in a dazzling Fashion Show, and an unforgettable DJ Night, the Grand Finale was an enchanting journey that left the audience in awe, creating a night to remember at the Modern Group of Institutes.

The memories created during "Sunshine 2024" will continue to inspire and uplift The Modern Group of Institutes community, serving as a reminder of the power of unity, talent, and celebration.

