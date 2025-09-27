Sunsky Logistics Limited IPO Opens on Sept 30, 2025

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], September 27:Sunsky Logistics Limited (The Company, Sunsky) is an integrated logistics solutions provider, proposes to open its Initial Public Offering on Sept 30, 2025, aiming to raise ₹ 1,683.60 Lakhs with shares to be listed on the SME Platform of BSE Limited.

The issue size is 36,60,000 equity shares with a face value of ₹ 2 each with an IPO price of ₹ 46 Per Share.

Equity Share Allocation

Individual Investors – 17,46,000 Equity Shares

Other Investor – 17,28,000 Equity Shares

Market Maker – 1,86,000 Equity Shares

The net proceeds from the IPO will be utilized for Purchase of Flatbed Trailers, Prepayment or repayment of all or a portion of certain outstanding borrowings availed by the Company, meet the working capital requirement and General Corporate Purpose. The issue will open on Tuesday, Sept 30, 2025 and will close on Friday, Oct 3, 2025.

The Lead Manager to the Issue is Nirbhay Capital Services Private Limited, and the Registrar is Kfin Technologies Limited.

Mr. Akash A Shah, Chairman and Managing Director of Sunsky Logistics Limited expressed, “At Sunsky Logistics Limited, we have consistently worked towards providing seamless and integrated logistics solutions that cover the entire supply chain, from origin to destination. With expertise in freight forwarding, customs clearance, inland transportation, and project cargo handling, we have built a robust global presence supported by key certifications and long-standing industry partnerships.

The funds raised will enhance our operational capabilities, strengthen service delivery, and position us to capture new opportunities in the rapidly evolving logistics sector, thereby driving sustainable growth for the company.”

