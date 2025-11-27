Sunsure Energy signs long-term renewable power agreement with Bisleri International for its Sahibabad facility

PRNewswire

Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], November 27: Sunsure Energy, India's preferred Round-the-Clock renewable energy solutions provider for leading businesses and utilities, has signed a long-term renewable Power Purchase Agreement (PPA) with Bisleri International Pvt. Ltd., India's most recognised packaged drinking water brand. Through this agreement, Sunsure will supply clean solar power to Bisleri's manufacturing facility in Sahibabad, Ghaziabad, Uttar Pradesh. This transition to renewable energy will also significantly reduce Bisleri's carbon footprint, avoiding nearly 2,700 tons of CO₂ emissions each year.

The partnership will enable Bisleri to meet 48% of its electricity requirements through renewable energy, transitioning a major share of its energy consumption to solar. Sunsure will supply renewable power to Bisleri's Sahibabad facility from its 82.5 MWp solar plant in Erach, Uttar Pradesh, ensuring reliable and consistent green power for the long term.

"We are proud to welcome Bisleri International to the Sunsure family," said Mr.Shashank Sharma, Founder & CEO, Sunsure Energy. "We have been supplying green power to several leading FMCG companies, adding Bisleri strengthens Sunsure's position as the preferred renewable energy partner for FMCG businesses in Uttar Pradesh and India. This agreement adds another milestone to our 'UP Shakti' story as we continue to strengthen green energy infrastructure across the state."

Commenting on the association, Mr. Angelo George, CEO, Bisleri International, said, "Partnering with Sunsure Energy marks a pivotal step in our journey under the Bisleri Greener Promise reinforcing our commitment to sustainable growth. By sourcing nearly half of our Sahibabad facility's power from solar, we not only lower carbon emissions but also secure cost-efficient and reliable green energy for the long term."

This agreement comes as Sunsure strengthens its presence in Uttar Pradesh through its 'UP Shakti' initiative. Sunsure recently commissioned its 10th solar plant in the state, expanding its total operational open access capacity in Uttar Pradesh to over 260 MWp, supplying power to industries across FMCG, data-centre, ceramics, and metals sectors.

About Sunsure Energy

Founded in 2014, Sunsure Energy is India's preferred Round-the-Clock renewable energy solutions provider for leading businesses and utilities. As a leading Independent Power Producer (IPP), Sunsure enables corporations across India to embrace clean energy with ease and confidence through long-term Power Purchase Agreements (PPAs) that offset up to 100% of their power use with round-the-clock clean energy (RE-RTC) from solar, wind, and battery storage solutions. Sunsure is backed by Partners Group AG with an equity commitment of $400 million towards its vision of building the largest industrial decarbonisation company in India and Southeast Asia. With 600 MW operational assets, 7.10 GW under various stages of development across Maharashtra, Uttar Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, Rajasthan, and Karnataka, and a target of 10 GW by 2030, Sunsure is committed to Making India's Power Move.

https://sunsure-energy.com

About Bisleri International Pvt. Ltd.

With a legacy of over 50 years, Bisleri International Pvt. Ltd. has grown to become one of the largest premium beverage businesses in India. Being the makers of the country's largest-selling packaged drinking water, Bisleri follows a stringent process of 114 quality tests and a 10-stage purification. It remains true to its core value of providing consumers with pure, safe and healthy water.

Bisleri International has a strong presence with 128 operational plants and a robust distribution network of over 6,000 Distributors and 7,500 Distribution Trucks across India and the UAE market. It offers a range of beverages produced for all occasions, including Vedica Himalayan Spring Water and carbonated drinks under Bisleri Limonata, Bisleri Rev, Bisleri Spyci Jeera, Bisleri Pop, and Bisleri Soda. These products are also available on the D2C platform Bisleri@Doorstep, ensuring a safe, uninterrupted supply directly to consumers.

The organization's core values lie in sustainable growth through responsible business practices. Bisleri's Sustainability 2.0 initiative, under the Bisleri Greener Promise, focuses on building a greener future through recycling, water conservation, and environmental stewardship. For more information, visit www.bisleri.com.

