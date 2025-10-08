Sunteck Realty Achieves 5-Star Gresb Rating for Sustainability Excellence

PNN

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], October 8: Sunteck Realty Limited, one of India's leading luxury real estate developers, is proud to announce a stellar score of 99 in the 2025 Global Real Estate Sustainability Benchmark (GRESB) assessment, earning the coveted Green 5-Star Rating. This achievement highlights Sunteck Realty's steadfast pursuit to sustainability by enhancing resilience, operational efficiency, and overall performance through its participation in the 2025 GRESB Real Estate Assessment. This represents a significant 3-point improvement over the previous year, highlighting the company's strong focus on Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) excellence.

With an impressive score of 99 out of 100, Sunteck Realty has outperformed the peer average, further reinforcing its leadership position in the industry. The company delivered exceptional results across all ESG dimensions Environmental: 50/51, Social: 25/25, and Governance: 24/24 reflecting its integrated and forward-thinking approach to sustainable development.

Commenting on the ratings, Mr Kamal Khetan, Chairman and Managing Director of Sunteck Realty Limited, said, "We are incredibly proud of this achievement, which is a testament of our adherence to sustainable development. Improving our GRESB score to 99 and maintaining a 5-star rating reinforces our belief that responsible business practices and profitability can go hand in hand. At Sunteck, sustainability is more than just a compliance measure; it is a core part of our vision for creating value for our customers, stakeholders, and the communities we serve. We will continue to innovate and invest in sustainable practices, energy efficiency, and social initiatives to ensure that our developments set new benchmarks in the industry."

Sunteck's comprehensive ESG program creates long-term value by combining innovative green building practices that enhance energy efficiency and reduce environmental impact with social initiatives aimed at fostering vibrant, safe, and inclusive communities. This integrated, forward-looking approach underscores Sunteck Realty's drive to sustainable development across the entire real estate lifecycle.

Earning the prestigious 5-star GRESB rating establishes Sunteck as a global leader in sustainable real estate. The achievement is a testament to the company's strategic focus on embedding sustainability into both its operations and development projects.

GRESB expressed, "Each year, the GRESB Benchmark reflects how responsible investing - anchored in sustainability and backed by datacan deliver meaningful outcomes for investors, markets, and communities."

Sunteck Realty's remarkable performance in the GRESB assessment reflects its ongoing efforts to lead the way in sustainable development within the real estate industry. The company's integration of ESG principles continues to drive its strategy, ensuring long-term value creation for stakeholders and contributing to a more sustainable future.

About Sunteck Realty

Sunteck Realty Limited (SRL) is one of India's leading Luxury real estate developers. SRL has an immaculate track record of having one of the lowest net Debt/Equity ratios, financial prudence, and sustainable growth. The company focuses on a city-centric development portfolio of about 52.5 million square feet spread across 32 projects. Sunteck Realty has differentiated its projects under six brands - 'Signature': Uber luxury residences, 'Signia': Ultra luxury residences, 'Sunteck City' & 'Sunteck Park': Premium luxury residences, 'Sunteck Beach Residences': Marquee Luxury Destination, 'Sunteck World': Aspirational luxury residences, 'Sunteck': Commercial & Retail developments. The company has been a trendsetter in creating iconic destinations such as the flagship project, Signature Island at Bandra Kurla Complex (BKC), Sunteck City in Oshiwara District Centre (ODC), Goregaon and SunteckWorld at Naigaon - the largest township of MMR's Western Suburbs.

