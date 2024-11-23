Suntek Solar launches TRUZON SOLAR to Drive India's Renewable Energy Revolution with Superstar Mahesh Babu

VMPL

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], November 23: TRUZON SOLAR, a new brand by Suntek Energy Systems Pvt Ltd, a leader in solar energy solutions since 2008, is set to redefine the renewable energy landscape in India. Launching with the vision of achieving 10x growth over the next five years, Suntek Energy Systems has already made a significant impact with over 200,000 installations of various solar products, including rooftop and ground-mounted solar power systems, on-grid and hybrid solar systems, and solar water heaters.

Highlighting the significance of this launch, Ch. Bhavani Suresh, Founder and Managing Director of Suntek Energy Systems, shared:

"TRUZON SOLAR is not just a brandit's a movement toward making sustainable energy accessible to everyone. Superstar Mahesh Babu's association elevates this mission, inspiring trust and awareness among people about the necessity of transitioning to solar energy. With his support, we aim to drive solar energy adoption across the nation while setting new benchmarks in quality and innovation."

A Partnership for the Planet

As part of its efforts to amplify the adoption of renewable energy, TRUZON SOLAR has collaborated with Superstar Mahesh Babu, an icon celebrated for his commitment to social and environmental causes. Sharing his excitement about the partnership, Super Star Mahesh Babu expressed his excitement about working with a brand committed towards environment and sustainability. "I am honored to be part of TRUZON SOLAR, a brand that delivers quality solar energy solutions while positively impacting society and the environment. I firmly believe in the significance of sustainable energy for the future of our next generations and the world," said the Superstar.

This collaboration represents a pivotal moment for TRUZON SOLAR as it combines the company's technological expertise with Mahesh Babu's widespread influence, creating greater awareness and driving acceptance of solar energy as a mainstream choice.

National Expansion and Smart Innovations

As part of its ambitious growth strategy, TRUZON SOLAR is rolling out plans to establish fulfillment centers in Madhya Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Karnataka, and Maharashtra by March 2025, in the first phase of its national expansion. Additionally, the company is aggressively building its dealer network in Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, and Madhya Pradesh, ensuring accessibility and robust support for its growing customer base.

To further enhance the customer experience, TRUZON SOLAR is introducing a state-of-the-art mobile application that allows users to track the performance and savings of their solar systems in real time. Building on the success of its SUNTEK Refer & Earn app, the company continues to innovate with tools that make renewable energy adoption seamless and rewarding.

Empowering India's Renewable Energy Goals

TRUZON SOLAR's launch comes at a pivotal moment, with India's solar energy market expanding rapidly, driven by government initiatives like the PM Surya Ghar Yojana and Muft Bijli Yojana, which provide financial incentives for solar adoption. TRUZON SOLAR is uniquely positioned to capture a significant share of this growing market by offering cutting-edge technology, impeccable after-sales service, and a customer-first approach.

Star Power Meets Solar Power

To bring this vision to life, TRUZON SOLAR is gearing up to release its first set of commercials featuring Mahesh Babu. Directed by Anil Ravipudi, the campaign will highlight the synergy between sustainability and innovation, further solidifying the brand's presence as a leader in the renewable energy sector.

The Future Looks Bright

By blending sustainability, innovation, and trusted star power, TRUZON SOLAR is charting a bold new course in India's renewable energy journey. As the company forges ahead with its mission, it is a testament to the idea that a greener, brighter future is not only possible but achievable with collective effort and visionary leadership.

For more information, visit: https://www.truzonsolar.com/

