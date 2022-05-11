Sunway University Ranked Malaysia's Top Private University

Times Higher Education (THE) Impact Rankings 2022 has once again recognised Sunway University as the highest-ranked private university in Malaysia.

Sunway University has progressed further in THE Impact Rankings 2022 and is now ranked Top 301+ out of 1,406 international institutions. THE Impact Rankings 2022 recognises universities worldwide for their social and economic impact based on the United Nations' Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs). THE Impact Ranking is a broad multidimensional assessment of a university's research, community outreach, education, and campus operations.

Sunway University had strong showings across several individual SDGs. The University is now ranked Top 200 in SDG 6 (Clean Water and Sanitation), where Sunway University successfully ensures availability and sustainable management of water and sanitation for all. As part of the Water Conservation Programme, Sunway University has installed alternative pipes that are connected to Sun-Water from the South Quay Lake Water Plant.

Additionally, Sunway University is highly-ranked in the Top 200 in SDG 8 (Decent Work and Economic Growth), which portrays Sunway University's continuous effort to ensure equal opportunity in the workplace and encourages employee diversity based on the basic employment principle of performance pay and equal pay regardless of gender. The University also aims to create a culture that respects and values each other's differences, promotes equality and diversity, and encourages individuals to grow and develop to realise their full potential.

Sunway University is also highly-placed in the Top 200 in SDG 17 (Partnership for the Goals), showing and strengthening the connections that the University has built with others. The School of Engineering and Technology is part of the Advanced Nano Materials for Clean Energy & Water Technology interdisciplinary project. This project has a networking grant of RM45,000 to create opportunities for academics, early career researchers, and students of participating redundant institutions.

Moreover, Sunway University also had strong showings in other SDGs. Placing in the Top 300 in SDG 7 (Affordable and Clean Energy), the University promotes and supports clean energy usage through research.

The University even obtained a high score in SDG 11 (Sustainable Cities and Communities), which highlights Sunway University as a state-of-the-art modern campus that is connected to a wide range of social and community amenities by safe walkways at treetop level (the "canopy walk") - giving a unique, sustainable study, work and social environment for its students and staff within and around the campus.

"The continued rise of Sunway University in only its second year of participation in the Impact ranking is a testament to the choices that the university has made for planetary health and sustainable development in all our research and education programmes and the #CampusWithAConscience activities of our students and staff," said Professor Sibrandes Poppema, President of Sunway University.

Sunway City is a prime example of the new global movement of sustainable "15-minute cities" with hyper-connectivity and all amenities accessible within 15 minutes of walking.

Realising the need for health and safety, Sunway University strives to focus on pedestrian priority on campus with covered walkways that run between buildings and provide students and staff convenient access to all facilities within the campus.

Sunway University is proud of its growing reputation as a Campus With A Conscience. #CampusWithAConscience is an underlying principle that embraces everything students will experience during their time at Sunway College and Sunway University. This is the fundamental spirit at the heart of Sunway Campus Life; educating, encouraging, and engaging students in all aspects of a diverse and inclusive community to support them in adopting a lifestyle and lifestyle habits that truly reflect a society determined to create a better living environment for this generation and generations to come.

This story is provided by PR Newswire.will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/PR Newswire)

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor