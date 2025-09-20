Super Sixty Cricket League 2025 in Qatar: Teams, Players, Schedule & Live Broadcast Details

Doha [Qatar], September 19: Cricket fans, prepare for a thrilling encounter as the Super Sixty Cricket League (SSCL-2025) is set to electrify Qatar with a whopping ten days of action-packed cricket. Consolidating six powerhouse franchises, world-class players, and a rabid fan following, the tournament promises high-intensity 90-minute games full of explosive batting, lightning-fast bowling, and edge-of-your-seat action. Apart from the competition, SSCL is formulated as an end-to-end entertainment experience, marrying first-rate cricket with interactive fan engagement, innovative production, and real-time broadcast across several international platforms. Under the watchful eye of visionary leadership and backed by absolute commitment to excellence, the league will establish a new standard for cricket tournaments in the subcontinent, entertaining fans not only in the stadium but worldwide.

The Super Sixty Cricket League (SSCL-2025) is all set to ignite the pitch!

ALKHUR THUNDERS – New Franchise Owned by Dr Sahil Kadari

Dr Sahil Kadari has worked as a financial investment advisor across real estate and IT sectors in Dubai over the last five years. He has held top administrative positions in several organisations, contributing significantly to the development and growth of new enterprises. At 42, he continues to explore AI technology and its applications. He has received numerous awards, including:

Nelson Mandela Award

Indian Iconic Business Award

Indian Glory Award

Dada Saheb Phalke Award

Best Business Entrepreneur UAE – 2023

Best Entrepreneur South Korea – 2023

Team Identity

ALKHUR THUNDERS – Fast, fierce & always making noise.

The team brings electrifying energy to the tournament with explosive batting and lightning-fast bowlers. When they strike, the opposition definitely feels the shock.

About Super Sixty Cricket League (SSCL-2025)

Format: 90-minute power-packed cricket, non-stop excitement

Location: Qatar

Dates: 6th – 16th November 2025

Venue: Asian Town Cricket Stadium, an upscale stadium in Qatar

The SSCL promises an unforgettable experience, blending world-class cricket action with immersive fan engagement. SSCL has a strong presence across Dubai, Pakistan, the UK, Germany, and beyond. With experience in large-scale events and collaborations with Bollywood and Lollywood, the league continues to set new industry standards.

Teams in SSCL-2025

AL KHUR THUNDERS RAS LAFFAN STRIKERS AR RAYYAN TITANS AL WAKRAH FALCONS DOHA LEGENDS DUKHAN WARRIORS

Broadcasting & Telecast Partners

India: FANCODE_VU SPORTS (besides TV carriers)

Australia: Fox / Kayo

Pakistan: Geo / Ary

Bangladesh: T Sports / Bongo

Nepal: Action Sports / Kantipur

Sri Lanka: Maharaja TV / Star Network

MENA Region: Etisalat / Stazplay / Criclife

Europe: Free Sports

UK: Vita Play / SKY Sports

North America: Willow Sports

Pacific Islands: Digicel

Players Draft Guide – September 2025

Location: Washington D.C., USA

Drafting occurs 30 days prior to the event

Players selected across three categories: Category A: Elite, top-performing athletes Category B: Experienced, consistent players Category C: Emerging talents with high potential

Teams can also select Iconic Players with leadership and star power

This ensures a dynamic blend of skill, experience, and fresh talent

Leadership Team

Nadeem Omar – Chairman of SSCL

Nadeem Omar, a Pakistani business executive and former Scrabble player, has been instrumental in driving SSCL's growth. His roles include:

President of the Pakistan Scrabble Association since October 2020

President of the Pakistan Cricket Club

Owner of Pakistan Super League franchise Quetta Gladiators

Owner of Omar Associates

With him at the helm, SSCL continues to soar, establishing standards of excellence and innovation in the sporting sector.

Azhar Qasmi – CEO of SSCL

Azhar Qasmi, SSCL’s CEO, is a veteran of sports management. High points of his career are:

Organized the National Cricket League in America (October 2024), featuring all major cricket names

Passionate about promoting cricket globally

Driving SSCL to become a premier sports event in the region

More Details

For further details, visit the SSCL official website: https://ssclqatar.com/

