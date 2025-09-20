Super Sixty Cricket League 2025 in Qatar: Teams, Players, Schedule & Live Broadcast Details
By PNN | Updated: September 20, 2025 11:25 IST2025-09-20T11:21:40+5:302025-09-20T11:25:04+5:30
Doha [Qatar], September 19: Cricket fans, prepare for a thrilling encounter as the Super Sixty Cricket League (SSCL-2025) is ...
Doha [Qatar], September 19: Cricket fans, prepare for a thrilling encounter as the Super Sixty Cricket League (SSCL-2025) is set to electrify Qatar with a whopping ten days of action-packed cricket. Consolidating six powerhouse franchises, world-class players, and a rabid fan following, the tournament promises high-intensity 90-minute games full of explosive batting, lightning-fast bowling, and edge-of-your-seat action. Apart from the competition, SSCL is formulated as an end-to-end entertainment experience, marrying first-rate cricket with interactive fan engagement, innovative production, and real-time broadcast across several international platforms. Under the watchful eye of visionary leadership and backed by absolute commitment to excellence, the league will establish a new standard for cricket tournaments in the subcontinent, entertaining fans not only in the stadium but worldwide.
The Super Sixty Cricket League (SSCL-2025) is all set to ignite the pitch!
ALKHUR THUNDERS – New Franchise Owned by Dr Sahil Kadari
Dr Sahil Kadari has worked as a financial investment advisor across real estate and IT sectors in Dubai over the last five years. He has held top administrative positions in several organisations, contributing significantly to the development and growth of new enterprises. At 42, he continues to explore AI technology and its applications. He has received numerous awards, including:
Nelson Mandela Award
Indian Iconic Business Award
Indian Glory Award
Dada Saheb Phalke Award
Best Business Entrepreneur UAE – 2023
Best Entrepreneur South Korea – 2023
Team Identity
ALKHUR THUNDERS – Fast, fierce & always making noise.
The team brings electrifying energy to the tournament with explosive batting and lightning-fast bowlers. When they strike, the opposition definitely feels the shock.
About Super Sixty Cricket League (SSCL-2025)
Format: 90-minute power-packed cricket, non-stop excitement
Location: Qatar
Dates: 6th – 16th November 2025
Venue: Asian Town Cricket Stadium, an upscale stadium in Qatar
The SSCL promises an unforgettable experience, blending world-class cricket action with immersive fan engagement. SSCL has a strong presence across Dubai, Pakistan, the UK, Germany, and beyond. With experience in large-scale events and collaborations with Bollywood and Lollywood, the league continues to set new industry standards.
Teams in SSCL-2025
AL KHUR THUNDERS
RAS LAFFAN STRIKERS
AR RAYYAN TITANS
AL WAKRAH FALCONS
DOHA LEGENDS
DUKHAN WARRIORS
Broadcasting & Telecast Partners
India: FANCODE_VU SPORTS (besides TV carriers)
Australia: Fox / Kayo
Pakistan: Geo / Ary
Bangladesh: T Sports / Bongo
Nepal: Action Sports / Kantipur
Sri Lanka: Maharaja TV / Star Network
MENA Region: Etisalat / Stazplay / Criclife
Europe: Free Sports
UK: Vita Play / SKY Sports
North America: Willow Sports
Pacific Islands: Digicel
Players Draft Guide – September 2025
Location: Washington D.C., USA
Drafting occurs 30 days prior to the event
Players selected across three categories:
Category A: Elite, top-performing athletes
Category B: Experienced, consistent players
Category C: Emerging talents with high potential
Teams can also select Iconic Players with leadership and star power
This ensures a dynamic blend of skill, experience, and fresh talent
Leadership Team
Nadeem Omar – Chairman of SSCL
Nadeem Omar, a Pakistani business executive and former Scrabble player, has been instrumental in driving SSCL's growth. His roles include:
President of the Pakistan Scrabble Association since October 2020
President of the Pakistan Cricket Club
Owner of Pakistan Super League franchise Quetta Gladiators
Owner of Omar Associates
With him at the helm, SSCL continues to soar, establishing standards of excellence and innovation in the sporting sector.
Azhar Qasmi – CEO of SSCL
Azhar Qasmi, SSCL’s CEO, is a veteran of sports management. High points of his career are:
Organized the National Cricket League in America (October 2024), featuring all major cricket names
Passionate about promoting cricket globally
Driving SSCL to become a premier sports event in the region
More Details
For further details, visit the SSCL official website: https://ssclqatar.com/
Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editorOpen in app