Superior Quality Feed Boosts Animal Performance and Bottom Line

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], February 6: Sustainability, poultry modernization, feed costs optimization and animal nutrition took center stage at the U.S. Soybean Export Council (USSEC)'s signature Chickenomics event in Kathmandu, Nepal.

South Asia's poultry industry continues to show a preference for U.S. Soy, using it as a key feed ingredient. With its high energy and protein levels, U.S. Soy consistently provides superior quality while lowering feed costs and improving profitability. This event comes at the opportune time as U.S. Soy's prices are competitive in the global marketplace.

U.S. Soy has achieved some significant milestones in the region in recent months. Pakistan reopened trade after a two-year pause easing market access. In Nepal, key poultry producer Valley Group has signed on to use the "Fed with Sustainable U.S. Soy" label on its packaging, underscoring the value it places on sustainability. According to data from USDA, U.S. soybean imports to Bangladesh are up by 36.2% compared to last year. India also has 111,500 MMT of outstanding sales for U.S. soybean oil reflecting U.S. Soy's growing presence in the region.

Commenting on this surge in U.S. Soy imports, Kevin Roepke, USSEC's Regional Director for South Asia and Sub-Saharan Africa (SAASSA) added, "2025 has started strong for U.S. Soy. We are grateful for our customers across the region who recognize the potential that U.S. Soy holds in advancing the region's food and nutrition security. We are confident that this will be a turning point in strengthening our partnerships with the industry."

While speaking at the event, U.S. Soybean farmers Dennis Fujan, Director, American Soybean Association (ASA) and Kyle Durham, Director, United Soybean Board (USB) highlighted their sustainable farming practices. Sustainability remains a key differentiator for U.S. Soy, which has the lowest carbon footprint compared to soy from other origins.

Reflecting on his time in Nepal, Durham also added, "While I've had the privilege of hosting delegations from South Asia's poultry industry at my U.S. Soybean farm in Missouri, it is incredible to be here in the region and meet our customers firsthand. I'm inspired by the insights and the things I've learned from the people I've met here."

USSEC continues to partner with South Asia's poultry industry to unlock its profit potential.

