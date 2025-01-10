Supermicro Begins Volume Shipments of Max-Performance Servers Optimized for AI, HPC, Virtualization, and Edge Workloads

PRNewswire

San Jose (California) [US], January 10: Supermicro, Inc. (NASDAQ: SMCI) a Total IT Solution Provider for AI/ML, HPC, Cloud, Storage, and 5G/Edge is commencing shipments of max-performance servers featuring Intel Xeon 6900 series processors with P-cores. The new systems feature a range of new and upgraded technologies with new architectures optimized for the most demanding high-performance workloads including large-scale AI, cluster-scale HPC, and environments where a maximum number of GPUs are needed, such as collaborative design and media distribution.

Completely Upgraded Servers with the New Intel ® Xeon ® 6900 Series Processors with P-Cores Optimized for Maximum Performance are Now Shipping in Volume, Featuring Next-Generation GPU Support, Higher-Bandwidth Memory, 400GbE Networking, E1.S and E3.S Drives, and the Industry's Leading Direct-to-Chip Liquid Cooling Solutions

"The systems now shipping in volume promise to unlock new capabilities and levels of performance for our customers around the world, featuring low latency, maximum I/O expansion providing high throughput with 256 performance cores per system, 12 memory channels per CPU with MRDIMM support, and high performance EDSFF storage options," said Charles Liang, president and CEO of Supermicro. "We are able to ship our complete range of servers with these new application-optimized technologies thanks to our Server Building Block Solutions® design methodology. With our global capacity to ship solutions at any scale, and in-house developed liquid cooling solutions providing unrivaled cooling efficiency, Supermicro is leading the industry into a new era of maximum performance computing."

There are currently several X14 systems available to customers for remote testing and validation via Supermicro's JumpStart program.

The Supermicro X14 systems are available in a variety of form factors, each optimized for a range of performance-intensive workloads:

* GPU-optimized supporting the latest generation of SXM and PCIe GPUs, featuring enhanced thermal capacities and direct-to-chip liquid cooling on some models.

* High density multi-nodes including all-new FlexTwin™ and GrandTwin® models as well as the proven, award-winning SuperBlade® architecture.

These models leverage shared components to increase efficiency and can be fitted with direct-to-chip liquid cooling for maximum performance density.

* Market-proven Supermicro Hyper rackmounts combine single or dual socket architectures with flexible I/O and storage configurations in traditional rackmount form factors to help enterprises and data centers scale up and out as their workloads evolve.

Supermicro's max-performance X14 systems support the Intel Xeon 6900 series processors with P-cores, which feature up to 128 performance cores per CPU, support for high bandwidth MRDIMMs up to 8800 MT/s, and built-in accelerators including the AI-specific Intel AMX.

The X14 systems represent the perfect building blocks for data centers at any scale, with Supermicro able to provide complete rack-level integration services including design, building, testing, validation, and delivery. An industry-leading global manufacturing capacity of up to 5,000 racks per month (2,000 liquid cooled) and extensive testing and burn-in facilities allow Supermicro to deliver solutions at any scale in a matter of weeks, not months. With Supermicro's complete in-house liquid-cooled direct-to-chip cold plate solutions, liquid cooling can be easily included in rack-level integrations to further increase system efficiency, reduce instances of thermal throttling, and lower both the TCO and Total Cost to Environment (TCE) of data center deployments. These turn-key solutions include the rack, cabling, power, and cooling infrastructure to simplify solution deployment at scale.

To maximize the performance and density potential of the latest X14 systems, Supermicro also offers complete in-house developed liquid cooling solutions including cold plates for CPUs, GPUs, memory, Cooling Distribution Units, Cooling Distribution Manifolds, hoses, connectors, and cooling towers. Liquid cooling is easily included in rack-level integrations to increase system efficiency, reduce instances of thermal throttling, and lowers both the TCO and Total Cost to the Environment (TCE) of data center deployments.

Supermicro max-performance X14 systems featuring Intel Xeon 6900 series processors with P-cores include:

GPU-optimized - The highest performance Supermicro X14 systems designed for large-scale AI training, large language models (LLMs), generative AI and HPC, and supporting eight of the latest-generation SXM5 and SXM6 GPUs. These systems are available in air-cooled or liquid-cooled configurations.

PCIe GPU - Designed for maximum GPU flexibility, supporting up to 10 double-width PCIe 5.0 accelerator cards in a thermally-optimized 5U chassis or edge-optimized 3U chassis. These servers are ideal for AI inferencing, media, collaborative design, simulation, cloud gaming, and virtualization workloads.

Intel® Gaudi® 3 AI Accelerators - Supermicro is now shipping the industry's first AI server based on the Intel Gaudi 3 accelerator hosted by Intel Xeon 6 processors. Designed to increase the efficiency and lower the cost of large-scale AI model training and AI inferencing, the system features eight Intel Gaudi 3 accelerators on an OAM universal baseboard, six integrated OSFP ports for cost-effective scale-out networking, and an open platform designed to use a community-based, open-source software stack, requiring no software licensing costs.

SuperBlade® - Supermicro's X14 6U high-performance, density-optimized, and energy-efficient SuperBlade maximizes rack density, with up to 100 servers and 200 GPUs per rack. Optimized for AI, HPC, and other compute-intensive workloads, each node features air cooling or direct-to-chip liquid cooling to maximize efficiency and achieve the lowest PUE with the best TCO, as well as connectivity up to four integrated Ethernet switches with 100G uplinks and front I/O supporting a range of flexible networking options up to 400G InfiniBand or 400G Ethernet per node.

FlexTwin™ - The new Supermicro X14 FlexTwin architecture is purpose-built for HPC, cost-efficient, and designed to provide maximum compute power and density in a multi-node configuration with up to 24,576 performance cores in a 48U rack. Optimized for HPC and other compute-intensive workloads, each node features direct-to-chip liquid cooling only to maximize efficiency and reduce instances of CPU thermal throttling, as well as HPC low latency front and rear I/O supporting a range of flexible networking options up to 400G per node.

Hyper - X14 Hyper is Supermicro's flagship rackmount platform designed to deliver the highest performance for demanding AI, HPC, and enterprise applications, with single or dual socket configurations supporting double-width PCIe GPUs for maximum workload acceleration. Both air cooling and direct-to-chip liquid cooling models are available to facilitate the support of top-bin CPUs without thermal limitations and reduce data center cooling costs while also increasing efficiency.

About Super Micro Computer, Inc.

Supermicro (NASDAQ: SMCI) is a global leader in Application-Optimized Total IT Solutions. Founded and operating in San Jose, California, Supermicro is committed to delivering first to market innovation for Enterprise, Cloud, AI, and 5G Telco/Edge IT Infrastructure. We are a Total IT Solutions provider with server, AI, storage, IoT, switch systems, software, and support services. Supermicro's motherboard, power, and chassis design expertise further enables our development and production, enabling next generation innovation from cloud to edge for our global customers. Our products are designed and manufactured in-house (in the US, Taiwan, and the Netherlands), leveraging global operations for scale and efficiency and optimized to improve TCO and reduce environmental impact (Green Computing). The award-winning portfolio of Server Building Block Solutions® allows customers to optimize for their exact workload and application by selecting from a broad family of systems built from our flexible and reusable building blocks that support a comprehensive set of form factors, processors, memory, GPUs, storage, networking, power, and cooling solutions (air-conditioned, free air cooling or liquid cooling).

Supermicro, Server Building Block Solutions, and We Keep IT Green are trademarks and/or registered trademarks of Super Micro Computer, Inc.

All other brands, names, and trademarks are the property of their respective owners.

