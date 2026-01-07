Supermicro Brings Enterprise-Class AI Performance to the Client, Edge, and Consumer Markets

PRNewswire

San Jose [California] / Las Vegas (Nevada) [US], January 7: Super Micro Computer, Inc. (SMCI), a Total IT Solution Provider for AI/ML, HPC, Cloud, Storage, and 5G/Edge, will showcase its latest high-performance Super AI Station in Las Vegas, Nevada. Designed for AI developers, start-ups, and higher education and research professionals, Supermicro's new portfolio of products brings the latest innovation and performance to the desktop, edge, and consumer markets.

* Expands edge portfolios with NVIDIA, Intel, and AMD-powered platforms

"The consumer technology landscape is evolving faster than ever, driven by breakthroughs in consumer-focused AI applications," said Charles Liang, president and CEO of Supermicro. "Supermicro introduces the latest innovations that deliver unprecedented performance and energy efficiency, empowering the next generation of users including creators and developers."

Supermicro will highlight next-generation systems featuring the latest technologies from NVIDIA, Intel, and AMD.

Featured Systems

- Super AI Station (ARS-511GD-NB-LCC) - By bringing the high-end server grade NVIDIA GB300 Grace Blackwell Ultra Desktop superchip into a deskside form factor, this platform is the first of its kind, unleashing unparalleled performance, and resulting in more than 5x AI PFLOPS of computing power, compared to traditional PCIe based GPU workstations. This new Super AI Station is a complete solution for AI models, fine-tuning, inferencing, applications and algorithms prototyping and development, that can be deployed on-prem for unmatched latency and full data security, supporting massive models locally with 775GB of coherent memory. This self-contained liquid-cooled platform is ideal for higher education, startups, deep-tech and research labs who may not have access to traditional server infrastructure for AI development purposes and are unable to leverage cluster-scale or cloud AI services due to availability, cost, privacy, and latency concerns.

- Supermicro SYS-542T-2R - Powered by Intel Xeon 6 SoC processors, this new workstation can deliver agentic AI performance with support for a wide range of GPUs and massive memory capacity. Built-in Media Transcoding Acceleration for CDNs and 2x 100GbE QSFP28 provide a platform that can be used for a variety of use cases including Software-Defined Broadcast, Video-On-Demand, CDN, Live Streaming and VDI services.

- Supermicro AI PC (AS -C521D-11302U) The new client system features the latest AMD CPUs; designed for the slim PC market. The system comes in a sleek case with a minimalist focused design, optimized for AI applications in both office and for personal use. The new AI PC will showcase along with an extended portfolio of GPU-ready workstations including Supermicro's AS -531AW-TC, driving AI-powered productivity, collaboration, and security for modern business workflows.

- Supermicro Edge AI Systems Supermicro will feature three new edge AI systems based on the AMD EPYCTM 4005 processors, in a short 1U (AS -1116R-FN4), mini-1U compact (AS -E300-14GR) and slim tower (AS -522R-LN4) form factors; up to 16 cores delivering high performance-per-watt Edge computing. Supporting IPMI 2.0 out-of-band management, these three compact solutions are ideal for virtualized workloads at the edge across retail, Industry 4.0 and enterprise deployments.

- Supermicro's Fanless Compact Edge System SYS-E103-14P-H, features the new Intel Core Ultra Series 3 processor featuring built-in GPU with up to 12-Xe cores & NPU5, enabling a performance of up to 180 platform TOPS making it an ideal solution for robotics & AI at the edge deployments.

About Super Micro Computer, Inc.

Supermicro (NASDAQ: SMCI) is a global leader in Application-Optimized Total IT Solutions. Founded and operating in San Jose, California, Supermicro is committed to delivering first to market innovation for Enterprise, Cloud, AI, and 5G Telco/Edge IT Infrastructure. We are a Total IT Solutions provider with server, AI, storage, IoT, switch systems, software, and support services. Supermicro's motherboard, power, and chassis design expertise further enables our development and production, enabling next generation innovation from cloud to edge for our global customers. Our products are designed and manufactured in-house (in the US, Taiwan, and the Netherlands), leveraging global operations for scale and efficiency and optimized to improve TCO and reduce environmental impact (Green Computing). The award-winning portfolio of Server Building Block Solutions® allows customers to optimize for their exact workload and application by selecting from a broad family of systems built from our flexible and reusable building blocks that support a comprehensive set of form factors, processors, memory, GPUs, storage, networking, power, and cooling solutions (air-conditioned, free air cooling or liquid cooling).

Supermicro, Server Building Block Solutions, and We Keep IT Green are trademarks and/or registered trademarks of Super Micro Computer, Inc.

All other brands, names, and trademarks are the property of their respective owners.

