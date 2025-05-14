Supermicro Delivers Best-In-Class Cost and Density Per Server Instance with the New MicroCloud

PRNewswire

San Jose (California) [US], May 14: Supermicro, Inc. (NASDAQ: SMCI), a Total IT Solution Provider for AI, Cloud, Storage, and 5G/Edge, is announcing that a number of Supermicro servers are now shipping with the latest addition to the AMD based EPYC™ 4000 series CPUs, the AMD EPYC™ 4005 Series processors. These servers are optimized to deliver a powerful balance of performance density, scalability, and affordability. Supermicro will feature its new Supermicro MicroCloud multi-node solution, a 10-node CPU and a 5-node CPU + GPU version, in a 3U form factor, ideal for organizations seeking to optimize space, energy, and cost of their IT infrastructure. Supermicro's MicroCloud product family targets dedicated hosting markets where sharing the chassis, power, and cooling are desired while still maintaining physical separation. Delivers 3.3x more density than traditional 1U servers, maximizing savings on data center rack space, power, and lowering overall TCO. Offers up to 10 physically separated server nodes per chassis, 2080 cores per 42U rack and a TDP as low as 65W per server.

"Supermicro continues to deliver first-to-market innovative rack-scale solutions for a wide range of use cases, with the addition of our new Supermicro MicroCloud multi-node solution that feature the latest AMD EPYC 4005 Series processors, designed to optimize the needs of on-premises or cloud service providers who need powerful but cost-effective solutions in a compact 3U form factor," said Mory Lin, Vice President, IoT/Embedded & Edge Computing at Supermicro. "These servers offer up to 2080 cores on a standard 42U rack, greatly reducing data center rack space and overall TCO for enterprise and small medium businesses."

The Supermicro MicroCloud server product family utilizes Supermicro's industry-proven design, scalable up to 10 CPU nodes or up to 5 CPU + GPU node per chassis. Supermicro is adding the AMD EPYC 4005 Series CPUs to its latest portfolio of entry class data center solutions supporting a wide range of systems, from 1U, 2U, and Tower systems, as well as the innovative 3U multi-node Supermicro MicroCloud servers. With up to 10 server nodes in only 3U of rack space, customers can increase their computing density by over 3.3x compared to industry standard 1U rackmount servers. The new AMD EPYC 4005 Series CPUs offer up to 16 cores and clock speeds up to 5.7 GHz enabling options to support high-performance peripherals through two PCIe 5.0 x8 add-on cards or one x16 full-height full-width GPU. This 3U multi-node Supermicro MicroCloud system with its space-saving design and low power consumption, is optimized for web and dedicated hosting, cloud gaming, and content delivery networks.

"Supermicro and AMD have been collaborating since the 1st Gen EPYC™ 4000 series products, and it's incredible to see the strides we've made together in our newest EPYC™ 4005 Series CPUs combined with Supermicro's MicroCloud servers for demanding enterprise cloud and AI driven workloads," said Derek Dicker, corporate vice president, Enterprise and HPC Business, AMD. "We work closely with Supermicro and other partners to develop differentiated processors for cost-effective enterprise solutions. The memory and I/O feature sets, combined with our latest 'Zen 5' architecture, give our technology partners the flexibility to create powerful yet affordable systems that meet the specific needs of growing businesses and data centers."

"As organizations look to do more with less, especially in environments dealing with space and power constraints, solutions like Supermicro's MicroCloud powered by AMD's EPYC 4005 Series Processors stand out for their ability to drastically improve compute density without sacrificing performance," said Alvin Nguyen, Senior Analyst at Forrester. "This type of multi-node, modular architecture is particularly well-suited for IT service providers and SMBs looking to save on data center rack space, reduce power, and lower overall TCO, as well as scale efficiently across workloads."

Supermicro's servers provide dedicated server platforms for businesses or service providers looking to expand new opportunities with powerful, AI-driven, solutions that are energy and space saving with features like shared power and cooling. AMD EPYC™ 4005 Series Processors with highly efficient "Zen 5" core architecture include processor core counts from 6 to 16 cores, TDP as low as 65W, and include a model that features integrated AMD 3D V-Cache™ technology for larger L3 cache and lower latency. With dual channels of fast DDR5 memory (up to 192GB capacity), and 28 lanes of PCIe® Gen 5 expandability, these processors provide a low power and high-density platform supporting a broad set of everyday and all-day business processing needs.

These servers are designed for small and medium businesses, departmental and branch office server customers, and hosted IT service providers based on its compelling combination of affordability, performance, and ease of management. AMD EPYC 4005 Series processors are built to deliver strong general-purpose server workload performance in a streamlined, single-socket package.

The following systems contain the AMD EPYC™ 4005 Series Processor:

MicroCloud 10 Nodes

MicroCloud 5 Nodes

Mainstream, 1U

Mainstream, 2U

Tower Servers

About Super Micro Computer, Inc.

Supermicro (NASDAQ: SMCI) is a global leader in Application-Optimized Total IT Solutions. Founded and operating in San Jose, California, Supermicro is committed to delivering first to market innovation for Enterprise, Cloud, AI, and 5G Telco/Edge IT Infrastructure. We are a Total IT Solutions provider with server, AI, storage, IoT, switch systems, software, and support services. Supermicro's motherboard, power, and chassis design expertise further enables our development and production, enabling next generation innovation from cloud to edge for our global customers. Our products are designed and manufactured in-house (in the US, Taiwan, and the Netherlands), leveraging global operations for scale and efficiency and optimized to improve TCO and reduce environmental impact (Green Computing). The award-winning portfolio of Server Building Block Solutions® allows customers to optimize for their exact workload and application by selecting from a broad family of systems built from our flexible and reusable building blocks that support a comprehensive set of form factors, processors, memory, GPUs, storage, networking, power, and cooling solutions (air-conditioned, free air cooling or liquid cooling).

Supermicro, Server Building Block Solutions, and We Keep IT Green are trademarks and/or registered trademarks of Super Micro Computer, Inc.

All other brands, names, and trademarks are the property of their respective owners.

