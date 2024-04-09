Supermicro Expands Edge Compute Portfolio to Accelerate IoT and Edge AI Workloads with New Generation of Embedded Solutions

PRNewswire

San Jose (California) [US]/ Nuremberg [Germany], April 9: Supermicro, Inc. (NASDAQ: SMCI), a Total IT Solution Provider for AI, Cloud, Storage, and 5G/Edge, announces a new generation of IoT and embedded systems designed to enhance performance and increase power-efficiency for intelligent applications at the remote edge. With the addition of these new models, including support for the new Intel® Atom® x7000RE processor, Supermicro further enhances its diverse infrastructure solutions to deliver computing and AI performance to the intelligent edge.

"We continue to expand our system product line, which now includes servers that are optimized for the edge and can handle the demanding workloads where massive amounts of data are generated," said Charles Liang, president and CEO of Supermicro. "Our building block architecture allows us to design and deliver a wide range of AI servers that give enterprises the solutions they need, from the edge to the cloud. Our new Intel Atom-based edge systems contain up to 16GB of memory, dual 2.5 GbE LAN ports, and a NANO SIM card slot, which enables AI inferencing at the edge where most of the world's data is generated."

Learn more about Supermicro edge and embedded servers at: https://www.supermicro.com/en/products/embedded/servers

"Enterprises have a range of use cases and requirements at the edge as they incorporate more compute, media, graphics, and AI capabilities for better business outcomes," said Dan Rodriguez, corporate vice president and general manager of the Network and Edge Solutions Group, Intel. "They are depending on our ecosystem to deliver solutions for low-power, price-sensitive, and space-constrained environments that can address the wide variety of workloads across the edge."

Supermicro's new systems include the SYS-E100, the SYS-E102, the SYS-E111AD, and an updated SYS-E403. Designed specifically for edge applications, these servers deliver increased performance using the latest Intel Atom and Intel Core CPUs and are available in very small and compact form factors.

Supermicro's new SYS-E100-14AM and SYS-E102-14AM are both equipped with the Intel Atom x7000RE processors containing up to 8 cores, double that of its predecessor. The SYS-E100 and the SYS-E102 servers are ultra-compact form factors designed to amplify the Intel Atom processor's low-power strength (less than 12W) and high-efficiency compute performance. While the SYS-E102 comes in a form factor of only 190x44x120 mm, these box-size systems offer up to 16GB of DDR5-SODIMM, dual 2.5 GbE LAN ports, two independent HDMI ports, 3 USB 3.2 ports, and a M.2 B/E/M-key with a NANO SIM card slot.

The SYS-E100 form factor is a few millimeters larger and has the added benefit of being a fanless system, with an increased temperature range of -20°C to up to 70°C, which reduces the number of moving parts and improves resistance to dirt and dust. The fanless system is also available in a model that can be mounted onto a DIN rail, the SYS-E100-14AM-IA. This feature is particularly well-suited for deployments in industrial environments, where the system can be easily integrated into setups with other equipment and modules. All three models work with variable power supply from 9-36V, optimizing the power intake for its specific deployment environment.

Addressing the need for an economical solution to run AI inferencing workloads at the edge, Supermicro also introduces the 1U SYS-111AD-WRN2. As a 1U system with a depth of only 429mm, this system is the smallest server capable of housing a double-width, full-length GPU card or 3 PCIe expansion slots and can accommodate an FHFL GPU card. The system features a 14th/13th Generation Intel Core™ processor, up to 128 GB of RAM, and a range of expansion slots. The new system is built to match the needs of distributed applications such as video processing, streaming, or robotics.

Designed for demanding edge AI workloads, the larger and more powerful SYS-E403-13E platform delivers data center performance levels at the edge, with a 5th/4th Gen Intel Xeon® Scalable processor and room for up to 3 accelerator cards. Additionally, the Supermicro X13 generation E403 offers up to 2TB of DDR5-5600 RAM, dual 10 GbE ports, and a range of customization options with 3 PCIe 5.0 x16 slots. The compact form factor, 406x267x117 mm, allows the system to be deployed in small spaces, such as in a wall-mounted cabinet or as a portable device.

Supermicro's new systems and more will be on display at Embedded World, April 9-11 in Nuremberg, Germany. Interested visitors can find Supermicro's booth in Hall 1, booth number 208, to learn more about these new systems, talk to experts, and see a range of use cases for smart industries and other verticals.

About Super Micro Computer, Inc.

Supermicro (NASDAQ: SMCI) is a global leader in Application-Optimized Total IT Solutions. Founded and operating in San Jose, California, Supermicro is committed to delivering first to market innovation for Enterprise, Cloud, AI, and 5G Telco/Edge IT Infrastructure. We are a Total IT Solutions manufacturer with server, AI, storage, IoT, switch systems, software, and support services. Supermicro's motherboard, power, and chassis design expertise further enable our development and production, enabling next generation innovation from cloud to edge for our global customers. Our products are designed and manufactured in-house (in the US, Taiwan, and the Netherlands), leveraging global operations for scale and efficiency and optimized to improve TCO and reduce environmental impact (Green Computing). The award-winning portfolio of Server Building Block Solutions® allows customers to optimize for their exact workload and application by selecting from a broad family of systems built from our flexible and reusable building blocks that support a comprehensive set of form factors, processors, memory, GPUs, storage, networking, power, and cooling solutions (air-conditioned, free air cooling or liquid cooling).

Supermicro, Server Building Block Solutions, and We Keep IT Green are trademarks and/or registered trademarks of Super Micro Computer, Inc.

All other brands, names, and trademarks are the property of their respective owners.

SMCI-F

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2381934/2024_EW24__Edge_IoT_PressRelease_r03_1080x1080px.jpg

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1443241/Supermicro_Logo.jpg

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PRNewswire.will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor