Supermicro Expands NVIDIA Blackwell Portfolio with New 4U and 2-OU (OCP) Liquid-Cooled NVIDIA HGX B300 Solutions Ready for High-Volume Shipment

PRNewswire

San Jose (California) [US], December 10: Super Micro Computer, Inc. (SMCI), a Total IT Solution Provider for AI, Cloud, Storage, and 5G/Edge, today announced the expansion of its NVIDIA Blackwell architecture portfolio with the introduction and shipment availability of new 4U and 2-OU (OCP) liquid-cooled NVIDIA HGX B300 systems. These latest additions are a key part of Supermicro's Data Center Building Block Solutions (DCBBS) that deliver unprecedented GPU density and power efficiency for hyperscale data centers and AI factory deployments.

- Introducing 4U and 2-OU (OCP) liquid-cooled NVIDIA HGX B300 systems for high-density hyperscale and AI factory deployments, supported by Supermicro Data Center Building Block Solutions® with DLC-2 and DLC technology, respectively

- 4U liquid-cooled NVIDIA HGX B300 systems designed for standard 19-inch EIA racks with up to 64 GPUs per rack, capturing up to 98% of system heat through DLC-2 (Direct Liquid-Cooling) technology

- Compact and power-efficient 2-OU (OCP) NVIDIA HGX B300 8-GPU system designed for 21-inch OCP Open Rack V3 (ORV3) specification with up to 144 GPUs in a single rack

"With AI infrastructure demand accelerating globally, our new liquid-cooled NVIDIA HGX B300 systems deliver the performance density and energy efficiency that hyperscalers and AI factories need today," said Charles Liang, president and CEO of Supermicro. "We're now offering the industry's most compact NVIDIA HGX B300 solutionsachieving up to 144 GPUs in a single rackwhile reducing power consumption and cooling costs through our proven direct liquid-cooling technology. Through our DCBBS, this is how Supermicro enables our customers to deploy AI at scale: faster time-to-market, maximum performance per watt, and end-to-end integration from design to deployment."

For more information, please visit https://www.supermicro.com/en/accelerators/nvidia

The 2-OU (OCP) liquid-cooled NVIDIA HGX B300 system, built to the 21-inch OCP Open Rack V3 (ORV3) specification, enables up to 144 GPUs per rack to deliver maximum GPU density for hyperscale and cloud providers requiring space-efficient racks without compromising serviceability. The rack-scale design features blind-mate manifold connections, modular GPU/CPU tray architecture, and state-of-the-art component liquid cooling solutions. The system propels AI workloads with eight NVIDIA Blackwell Ultra GPUs at up to 1,100W TDP each, while dramatically reducing rack footprint and power consumption. A single ORV3 rack supports up to 18 nodes with 144 GPUs total, scaling seamlessly with NVIDIA Quantum-X800 InfiniBand switches and Supermicro's 1.8MW in-row coolant distribution units (CDUs). Combined, eight NVIDIA HGX B300 compute racks, three NVIDIA Quantum-X800 InfiniBand networking racks, and two Supermicro in-row CDUs form a SuperCluster scalable unit with 1,152 GPUs.

Complementing the 2-OU (OCP) model, the 4U Front I/O HGX B300 Liquid-Cooled System offers the same compute performance in a traditional 19-inch EIA rack form factor for large-scale AI factory deployments. The 4U system leverages Supermicro's DLC-2 technology to capture up to 98% of heat generated1 by the system through liquid-cooling, achieving superior power efficiency with lower noise and greater serviceability for dense training and inference clusters.

Supermicro NVIDIA HGX B300 systems unlock substantial performance speedups, with 2.1TB of HBM3e GPU memory per system to handle larger model sizes at the system level. Above all, both the 2-OU (OCP) and 4U platforms deliver significant performance gains at the cluster level by doubling compute fabric network throughput up to 800Gb/s via integrated NVIDIA ConnectX®-8 SuperNICs when used with NVIDIA Quantum-X800 InfiniBand or NVIDIA Spectrum-4 Ethernet. These improvements accelerate heavy AI workloads such as agentic AI applications, foundation model training, and multimodal large scale inference in AI factories.

Supermicro developed these platforms to address key customer requirements for TCO, serviceability, and efficiency. With the DLC-2 technology stack, data centers can achieve up to 40 percent power savings1, reduce water consumption through 45°C warm water operation and eliminate chilled water and compressors in data centers. Supermicro DCBBS delivers the new systems as fully validated, tested racks ready as L11 and L12 solutions before shipment, accelerating time-to-online for hyperscale, enterprise, and federal customers.

These new systems expand Supermicro's broad portfolio of NVIDIA Blackwell platforms including the NVIDIA GB300 NVL72, NVIDIA HGX B200, and NVIDIA RTX PRO 6000 Blackwell Server Edition. Each of these NVIDIA-Certified Systems from Supermicro are tested to validate optimal performance for a wide range of AI applications and use cases - together with NVIDIA networking and NVIDIA AI software, including NVIDIA AI Enterprise and NVIDIA Run:ai. This provides customers with flexibility to build AI infrastructure that scales from a single node to full-stack AI factories.

1 https://www.supermicro.com/en/solutions/liquid-cooling

About Super Micro Computer, Inc.

Supermicro (NASDAQ: SMCI) is a global leader in Application-Optimized Total IT Solutions. Founded and operating in San Jose, California, Supermicro is committed to delivering first to market innovation for Enterprise, Cloud, AI, and 5G Telco/Edge IT Infrastructure. We are a Total IT Solutions provider with server, AI, storage, IoT, switch systems, software, and support services. Supermicro's motherboard, power, and chassis design expertise further enables our development and production, enabling next generation innovation from cloud to edge for our global customers. Our products are designed and manufactured in-house (in the US, Taiwan, and the Netherlands), leveraging global operations for scale and efficiency and optimized to improve TCO and reduce environmental impact (Green Computing). The award-winning portfolio of Server Building Block Solutions® allows customers to optimize for their exact workload and application by selecting from a broad family of systems built from our flexible and reusable building blocks that support a comprehensive set of form factors, processors, memory, GPUs, storage, networking, power, and cooling solutions (air-conditioned, free air cooling or liquid cooling).

Supermicro, Server Building Block Solutions, and We Keep IT Green are trademarks and/or registered trademarks of Super Micro Computer, Inc.

All other brands, names, and trademarks are the property of their respective owners.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2841944/B300_liquid_cooled_Super_Micro.jpg

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1443241/Supermicro_Logo.jpg

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PRNewswire.will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor