Supermicro Liquid-Cooled AI SuperClusters Will Power Large-Scale AI Data Center in Japan

San Jose (California) [USA]/ Taipei [Taiwan], June 3: Supermicro, Inc. (NASDAQ: SMCI), a Total IT Solution Provider for AI, Cloud, Storage, and 5G/Edge, in collaboration with Datasection, Foxconn, KDDI, and Sharp to create a large scale Asia AI data center. Supermicro, working with system integrator Datasection, will develop Total IT Rack-scale liquid-cooled solutions leveraging advanced NVIDIA GPUs for a new data center. In addition, there are plans for Supermicro to construct a liquid-cooled system with piping, water towers, and monitoring equipment.

Built on the former Sharp Sakai plant, the new facility will support advanced systems optimized for the NVIDIA AI Enterprise platform and deliver powerful performance for leading-edge LLM, ML, and generative AI applications.

"Supermicro is excited to collaborate with these leading companies on such an exciting project," said Charles Liang, president and CEO of Supermicro. "Our new industry-leading Direct Liquid Cooling (DLC) solutions are exactly the best for hyper-dense AI rack deployments that can lower energy costs and have a smaller environmental impact. The new AI data center and the companies involved are a great example of the industry's commitment to green computing and the global expansion of AI."

About Super Micro Computer, Inc.

Supermicro (NASDAQ: SMCI) is a global leader in Application-Optimized Total IT Solutions. Founded and operating in San Jose, California, Supermicro is committed to delivering first to market innovation for Enterprise, Cloud, AI, and 5G Telco/Edge IT Infrastructure. We are a Total IT Solutions manufacturer with server, AI, storage, IoT, switch systems, software, and support services. Supermicro's motherboard, power, and chassis design expertise further enable our development and production, enabling next generation innovation from cloud to edge for our global customers. Our products are designed and manufactured in-house (in the US, Asia, and the Netherlands), leveraging global operations for scale and efficiency and optimized to improve TCO and reduce environmental impact (Green Computing). The award-winning portfolio of Server Building Block Solutions® allows customers to optimize for their exact workload and application by selecting from a broad family of systems built from our flexible and reusable building blocks that support a comprehensive set of form factors, processors, memory, GPUs, storage, networking, power, and cooling solutions (air-conditioned, free air cooling or liquid cooling).

Supermicro, Server Building Block Solutions, and We Keep IT Green are trademarks and/or registered trademarks of Super Micro Computer, Inc.

All other brands, names, and trademarks are the property of their respective owners.

